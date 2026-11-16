Taylor Swift revealed the final 2027 Grammy nominees with a joke about her Song of the Year record. She holds five nods, while Raye leads with 11.

Pop music icon Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on Monday to officially announce the final nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards. During her segment on morning television, the global superstar took a moment to address her historic losing streak in the prestigious Song of the Year category before revealing the last batch of contenders. Swift currently holds five nominations for this year's ceremony, which is a testament to her continued dominance in the music industry.

Swift's Five Nominations Include Major Categories

Swift arrived at the announcement following a highly successful year, securing nominations across several prestigious categories. Her track The Fate of Ophelia earned her a nomination for Record of the Year, while her album The Life of a Showgirl was recognized for Album of the Year. These major nods highlight the critical acclaim her recent work has received from industry peers and critics alike.

Also read Grammy nominations 2027: See the full list of artists

Additionally, Swift received a nomination for Best Song Written For Visual Media for her song I Knew It, I Knew You. She also earned a spot in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for The Life of a Showgirl, a collaboration with her protegee Sabrina Carpenter. These five total nominations place her firmly among the top artists of the year in terms of peer recognition.

Swift Jokes About Zero For Eight Streak in Song of the Year

When introducing the final two categories, Swift broke the tension with self-deprecating humor regarding her history in the Song of the Year race. She stated, The last two categories to be announced - one of them I've had a lot of luck in, the other one I'm zero for eight. This comment referred to her Album of the Year wins versus her Song of the Year losses.

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Her previous Song of the Year nominations include You Belong With Me, Shake It Off, Blank Space, Lover, Cardigan, All Too Well (10 Minute Version), Anti-Hero, and Fortnight. Despite these numerous nods, she has yet to win in this specific category, a fact that has become a frequent topic of discussion among fans and music journalists over the years.

Conversely, Swift has won the Grammy for Album of the Year four times. These victories were for Fearless, 1989, Folklore, and Midnights. Her ability to win in the album category while missing out in the song category underscores the different voting dynamics and peer preferences within the Recording Academy.

Other Major Nominees Include Posthumous Honors for Dolly Parton

Country legend Dolly Parton received three posthumous nominations following her death at the age of 80 in August. Her legacy continues to resonate with peers, earning recognition in multiple fields. She was nominated twice in the Best Country Duo/Performance categories for her collaboration with Zac Brown Band titled butterfly.

Parton also received a nod in the Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording category for Star of the Show: My Life on Stage. Additionally, she was recognized for her work with Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire on the track Light of a Clear Blue Morning in the Best Country Duo/Performance category.

Record-breaking hitmaker Ella Langley also continued her success this year with multiple nominations. Langley earned nods for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song, and Record of the Year for her number one smash Choosin' Texas. She also received an Album of the Year nomination for her project Dandelion.

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Competitors in Album and Song of the Year Categories

Swift and Langley will face stiff competition in the Album of the Year category. The field includes Raye's This Music May Contain Hope and Rosalía's Lux. Other contenders include Phoebe Bridgers' Lost Weekend, Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving, Bruno Mars' The Romantic, and Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

In the Song of the Year race, the competition is equally fierce. Swift's The Life of a Showgirl competes against Olivia Dean's Man I Need, Bruno Mars' I Just Might, and Raye's Where Is My Husband. Other nominees include Olivia Rodrigo's The Cure, Rosalía, Björk, and Yves Tumor's Berghain, as well as Tame Impala and Jennie's Dracula.

British singer-songwriter Raye is this year's leading nominee with a total of 11 nominations. This achievement ties the record for the most nominations earned in a single year, previously held by Beyonce. Raye received nominations in top categories, including Album of the Year for This Music May Contain Hope.

Raye also secured nominations for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her hit track Where Is My Husband. Spanish hitmaker Rosalía earned the second most nominations with nine total. Her avant-garde album Lux received a nomination for Album of the Year, further highlighting the diverse range of artists recognized in 2027.