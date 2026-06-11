Taylor Swift attends New York Knicks game to support husband

Taylor Swift is making an early trip to her rumored Madison Square Garden wedding venue on Wednesday night to cheer on the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. She'll be going 'with friends' to the big game against San Antonio Spurs - a day after appearing on the red carpet in Los Angeles for the Toy Story 5 premiere, for which she has written a new song.

Taylor Swift is making an early trip to her rumored Madison Square Garden wedding venue on Wednesday night to cheer on the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

She'll be going 'with friends' to the big game against San Antonio Spurs - a day after appearing on the red carpet in Los Angeles for the Toy Story 5 premiere, for which she has written a new song. In the last round of the NBA playoffs, she joined her soon-to-be husband Travis Kelce courtside as he cheered on his hometown team, Cleveland Cavaliers, against the Knicks.

Insiders have told Daily Mail that she and Kelce will wed at the iconic Manhattan venue on July 3 but there are also suggestions that it could be a lavish decoy. It's highly unlikely Kelce will be there alongside her on Wednesday night. He is attending a mandatory three-day minicamp with his Kansas City Chiefs team as they step up preparations for the 2026 NFL season.

Swift's millions of fans across the globe are desperately waiting for news on her big day, the city of New York is counting the seconds until the Knicks return to the court on Wednesday night. The team lead the series 2-1 but lost on Monday, when Donald Trump was in attendance, 115-111 to the Spurs. Should they win the series, it'll be their first NBA championship since 1973.

Trump was emphatically booed when he was shown on the jumbotron during the national anthem. His presence meant the secret service shut down streets around the arena in order to set up the accomodate the security procedures needed to keep him safe. Fans were told to arrive hours before the game and were forced to line up around the streets in blazing sunshine to go through airport-style security under the watch of the secret service.

Trump and Swift infamously both attended the Super Bowl in New Orleans in February 2025, when the Philadelphia Eagles beat Kelce's Chiefs 40-22. Swift was booed that day by parts of the stadium occupied by Eagles fans. Trump gleefully mocked her after the game, posting on Truth Social: 'The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium.

MAGA is very unforgiving!

' It's highly unlikely Swift would receive a similar reception at MSG. She has lived in New York since 2014 and attending Knicks games on several occasions over the last few years. New York has been gripped by the Knicks with the team on the brink of a championship. A ticket to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday is the hottest in town.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest were being sold for around $4,000. Whatever the outcome on Wednesday, the series will go to a fifth game back in San Antonio on Saturday night. From there, a possible Game 6 is held in New York on Tuesday, June 16 and the decider would be played back in Texas on Friday, June 19. Swift won't be the only celebrity in attendance, either.

Timothee Chalamet and Ben Stiller are regulars at the Knicks, while Jay-Z, Larry David and Spike Lee were also in the crowd on Monday night





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NBA Finals New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Madison Square Garden NBA Playoffs New York City Donald Trump Timothee Chalamet Ben Stiller Jay-Z Larry David Spike Lee

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