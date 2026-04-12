Taylor Swift Cookie Recipe Could Be Introduced in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

A Taylor Swift cookie recipe might be presented as evidence in the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. The actress's legal team filed new exhibits, with the recipe among them, while Baldoni's team seeks more time to review the material. The trial is set to begin in May, and the case involves allegations of sexual harassment and retaliatory conduct related to their film It Ends With Us. The involvement of Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds has further complicated the situation.

The ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is taking a surprising turn, with a Taylor Swift cookie recipe potentially entering the fray as evidence. Lively's legal team has submitted a series of new exhibits, including the recipe, which was reportedly referenced in previous correspondence. Baldoni's legal team has requested additional time to review the newly submitted evidence, with the trial scheduled to begin on May 18th.

Baldoni's representatives have expressed that the inclusion of the cookie recipe is exceptionally unlikely to be presented to the jury. The case stems from the 2024 film It Ends With Us, where Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, retaliatory conduct, and intentional infliction of emotional stress. This legal saga has also involved the potential of the singer Taylor Swift, a close friend of Lively's, in the court proceedings. The actress has included photos of herself with Taylor Swift and also has included a speech about her husband, Ryan Reynolds in the court case exhibits.\The inclusion of the Taylor Swift cookie recipe hints at the complex relationships and private communication that may be central to the legal arguments. Lively's legal team's decision to include the recipe suggests that it could hold significance, perhaps as a form of communication or a reference point in the context of the alleged events. The ongoing legal wrangling has also strained the personal relationship between Lively and Swift. Baldoni's team has requested a week to review Lively's 68 exhibits filed by her team on Friday morning. Lively's witness list is lengthy and includes her sister Robyn Lively, It Ends With Us co-stars Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer. She has also selected some of Baldoni's associates to testify and corroborate her claims, including his former podcast co-host Liz Plank, his former publicist Stephanie Jones, and PR manager Melissa Nathan. Colleen Hoover, who wrote the book on which the movie is based, has also been named as a potential witness and her testimony is expected to be presented via deposition rather than in-person testimony.\The legal drama has intensified with the involvement of Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift. Reynolds is expected to testify about production and promotion issues, as well as the alleged retaliation and damages at the heart of the case. Lively is also set to testify alongside Baldoni. Furthermore, the court case seems to have impacted the friendship between Lively and Swift, with the singer's name having surfaced due to Baldoni's team's subpoena for communications between Lively and Swift, which resulted in the team poring over text messages. In one message, Lively seemingly referred to herself as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones and Swift as one of her dragons. The inclusion of Swift's name in the legal proceedings has apparently left the singer feeling exploited. This legal battle is undoubtedly complex, involving personal relationships, professional conflicts, and now, even a potential connection to a Taylor Swift cookie recipe, all of which will be explored in the upcoming court case





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Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Taylor Swift Legal Battle It Ends With Us

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