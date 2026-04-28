Taylor Swift Dines with Dad, Friends and Jack Antonoff in NYC Amid Wedding Preparations to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift enjoyed a dinner outing in New York City with her father, best friend Ashley Avignone, collaborator Jack Antonoff, and actor Jerrod Carmichael. The event comes as Michael Rubin moved his July 4th party to avoid clashing with Swift and Travis Kelce's reported July 3 wedding. Friends Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid are planning video tributes and karaoke performances for the ceremony.

Taylor Swift , the 36-year-old pop icon, was surrounded by a close circle of family and friends during a dinner outing in New York City on Monday evening.

The singer, who recently managed to avoid an awkward run-in with her ex, was seen leaving The Jane Hotel alongside her father Scott Swift, best friend Ashley Avignone, longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, and actor Jerrod Carmichael. The group appeared relaxed and cheerful as they stepped out for the evening, with Carmichael and Antonoff even sharing a warm embrace before parting ways.

Swift, known for her impeccable fashion sense, wore a $325 blue and white pinstripe midi dress from Nordstrom, paired with $1,195 Christian Louboutin sandals. She accessorized with a small yellow Lady Dior purse, adding a pop of color to her classic ensemble. Avignone complemented her friend’s look with a low-cut pale pink cardigan and cuffed indigo blue jeans, while Antonoff and Carmichael opted for casual yet stylish attire.

The outing comes amid a flurry of wedding preparations for Swift and her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. According to Page Six, Fanatics founder Michael Rubin has moved his annual July 4th bash from the holiday weekend to July 1 to avoid conflicting with the couple’s nuptials.

Rubin, 53, traditionally hosts A-listers at his Hamptons estate for Independence Day celebrations, but sources indicate that Swift and Kelce are expected to exchange vows on July 3 in New York City. The date shift underscores the couple’s star power and the careful coordination required to accommodate their high-profile wedding plans. Swift’s celebrity friends, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, are reportedly deeply involved in the wedding festivities.

Both are said to be part of the bridal party and are planning special surprises for the big day. Gomez and Hadid are reportedly working on a roughly seven-minute-long video compilation that will feature never-before-seen photos and clips of Swift and Kelce. According to the US Sun, the footage will highlight Swift’s career, achievements, and the bond she shares with her husband-to-be.

Much of the video is said to show Swift smiling and laughing, as she loves how funny Kelce is. In addition to the video, Gomez is putting together a musical segment where the bridal party will perform Swift’s biggest hits. The karaoke session is expected to be a superb show that will be remembered forever, with guests invited to join in the celebration. Kelce, who previously joined Swift on stage during her Eras Tour, is reportedly super excited to participate.

The couple, who began dating in 2023, are also planning a lavish honeymoon. According to reports, they will fly to the Bahamas before heading to Europe, where they will enjoy the Italian coast at Lake Como, spend a few days in Paris, and explore the French Riviera and Croatia. As Swift navigates the final stages of wedding planning, her dinner outing with loved ones served as a reminder of the strong support system surrounding her.

With her father by her side, her best friends planning heartfelt tributes, and her fiancé eagerly awaiting their future together, the pop star appears to be in a joyful and celebratory mood. The wedding is expected to be one of the most talked-about events of the summer, drawing attention from fans and media alike.

Meanwhile, Rubin’s decision to move his party highlights the cultural impact of Swift and Kelce’s relationship, as even established social events are being rescheduled to accommodate their milestone moment. As the countdown to July 3 continues, Swift’s inner circle remains focused on ensuring that the wedding is a memorable and intimate affair, blending personal touches with the glamour expected of a global superstar.

The dinner in New York City was not just a casual night out but a reflection of the love and camaraderie that will undoubtedly define the couple’s special day. From the fashion choices to the guest list, every detail seems to be carefully curated to celebrate Swift and Kelce’s journey together.

With the Eras Tour behind her and a new chapter ahead, Swift is embracing this period of her life with grace and excitement, surrounded by those who have supported her from the beginning. The wedding promises to be a blend of heartfelt moments and star-studded festivities, setting the stage for a future filled with music, love, and shared adventures





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