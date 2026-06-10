Taylor Swift Gets Childhood VHS Tape of Toy Story Signed by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen

Taylor Swift couldn't contain her smile as she got her childhood VHS tape of Toy Story signed by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen at the Toy Story 5 premiere on Tuesday. The pop megastar, 36, beamed as Tom, 69, and Tim, 72, who voice Woody and Buzz Lightyear in the iconic Disney film, signed the 1995 VHS in a sweet moment on the red carpet.

Taylor Swift couldn't contain her smile as she got her childhood VHS tape of Toy Story signed by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen at the Toy Story 5 premiere on Tuesday.

The pop megastar, 36, beamed as Tom, 69, and Tim, 72, who voice Woody and Buzz Lightyear in the iconic Disney film, signed the 1995 VHS in a sweet moment on the red carpet. Tim penned his character Buzz Lightyear's famous phrase: 'To infinity and beyond' and added his signature, while it is unknown what Tom wrote on the vintage 30 year old tape.

Elsewhere at the event, the Cruel Summer hitmaker posed with Joan Cusack, who's the voice behind Jessie, as well as Tom, comedian Conan O'Brien, President of Disney Dana Walden, Disney chairman Alan Bergman, and Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro. Taylor styled her hair in a sophisticated half-up look, leaving her thick bangs to frame her face. She also wore a necklace with a diamond horseshoe pendant, which appeared to be a nod to the film's cowgirl Jessie.

The Pixar sequel features a brand-new original track from the superstar, titled I Knew It, I Knew You, which has already smashed streaming records. Following the screening of the Pixar sequel, Taylor took to the stage to address the audience before treating them to an exclusive performance.

Taylor praised Cusack for having done 'an extraordinary job' voicing Jesse and added, 'It was an honor to write for her, and I am very lucky that I got to write for this film.

' She also joined Randy Newman for a duet of You Got A Friend In Me. The star also performed a piano rendition of her new song. It comes amid news that Taylor and Travis Kelce's lavish summer wedding is gearing up to be a very pricey affair. The Love Story hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, have reportedly rented New York City's Madison Square Garden to host their wedding over the Fourth of July weekend.

The power couple are said to have paid well into the millions for the venue, which they have booked for at least three days. Taylor and Travis did not get any discounts on the arena, which is reported to cost about $1 million per night. The singer has performed a total of eight sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden throughout her career.

However, sources said the pair had to pay full price, as the venue is owned by a publicly traded company, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., which must prioritize shareholders. The Daily Mail has reached out to Madison Square Garden as well as representatives for Swift and Kelce for comment. Sources reported that the venue has several dark days scheduled ahead of the July 3 wedding event, which the singer is reportedly utilizing to set up something special for the occasion.

The World's Most Famous Arena also offers a great amount of privacy for the superstar and her A-list guests, as there are no windows at the venue and there is underground parking. While specific details about the ceremony remain tightly under wraps, the multi-day setup suggests that it will be an extravagant production





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Taylor Swift Tom Hanks Tim Allen Toy Story Woody Buzz Lightyear Jessie I Knew It I Knew You You Got A Friend In Me Cruel Summer Madison Square Garden Wedding Travis Kelce

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