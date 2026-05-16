Taylor Swift Headlines Glastonbury, Scores Wedding to NFL Star Travis Kelce

The Mail on Sunday reports that music industry insiders confirm that Taylor Swift will headline Glastonbury in 2027, having put on a one-woman fashion show in New York beforehand. Swift is set to marry NFL star Travis Kelce in New York this July.

Taylor Swift appeared to put on a one-woman fashion show as she donned an array of stylish outfits in New York last week. She was rumored to have been on the line-up for Glastonbury in 2024 but added more concerts to her tour schedule.

However, now it's confirmed that she will headline the festival in 2027. A source revealed that 'everything is aligning and it's all going ahead positively', suggesting that her appearance at Glastonbury would be a major triumph for Emily Eavis and solve the issue of not having enough female headliners on the Pyramid stage. The 14-time Grammy Award winner is set to marry NFL star Travis Kelce later this year





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Glastonbury Taylor Swift NYE 14-Time Grammy Award Winner Concert Schedules Emily Eavis Trivia

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