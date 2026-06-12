Taylor Swift Inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame, Travis Kelce Shows Support at NYC Gala

Taylor Swift was formally inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City, with fiancé Travis Kelce attending amid PDA moments. The ceremony featured other honorees and highlighted Swift's songwriting journey.

Taylor Swift made history as she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City on Thursday, with her fiancé Travis Kelce by her side for the landmark occasion.

The ceremony, held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, celebrated Swift's remarkable career as a songwriter, an honor that places her among an elite group of music writers. Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, traveled from Missouri to New York amidst the team's minicamp preparations for the upcoming NFL season to support his future wife.

His presence underscored the significance of the night for Swift, who was surrounded by her closest family, including parents Andrea and Scott Swift, and her future mother-in-law, Donna Kelce. Throughout the event, the couple shared several moments of affectionate public displays of PDA, captured in videos shared on social media. In one clip, Swift was seen gently resting her hand on Kelce's back, prompting him to scoot his chair closer to her during the ceremony.

Another video from Vanity Fair showed them both grooving in their seats to Beyoncé's hit "Single Ladies," which played during the festivities. The seating arrangement placed Spielberg award-winning director Steven Spielberg, a towering figure in cinema, to Swift's left, while Kelce was positioned on her other side, creating an interesting tableau of entertainment luminaries. The couple's joyful interaction continued as Swift danced in her seat during a performance of Rihanna's "Umbrella" on stage.

Swift's induction recognized her exceptional talent for crafting lyrics and narratives that have defined a generation. She was inducted alongside other distinguished songwriters in the 2026 class, including Kenny Loggins, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley of KISS, Walter Afanasieff, Alanis Morissette, Terry Britten, Graham Lyle, and Christopher "Tricky" Stewart. During a recent interview with The New York Times Magazine, Swift opened up about her songwriting evolution.

She explained that in her youth, writing songs was a form of self-preservation, a way to express feelings she couldn't vocalize.

"It used to be, 'I can't tell a person how I feel so I'll write it in this song. ' And that was really important for me at the time," she reflected. She contrasted this earlier approach with the more nuanced, self-challenging work on albums like "Folklore," which she created as a writer exploring stories beyond the constraints of her public life





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