Taylor Swift Invites Zoë Kravitz to Wedding Amidst Fallout Rumors

Despite recent reports of a strained friendship, Taylor Swift has reportedly invited Zoë Kravitz to her wedding with Travis Kelce. The invitation comes after rumors circulated that Kravitz was upset about potentially being excluded from the event, fueled by her relationship with Swift's ex, Harry Styles.

Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz 's friendship appears to be on solid ground despite recent speculation of a rift, as reports indicate Swift has extended a wedding invitation to Kravitz for her upcoming nuptials with Travis Kelce .

Earlier this month, the gossip platform DeuxMoi fueled rumors of a falling out, claiming Kravitz was upset about not receiving an invitation. However, a source speaking to People magazine has clarified that Kravitz is indeed on the guest list for the wedding, scheduled to take place on July 3rd in New York. Representatives for both Swift and Kravitz have been contacted for confirmation.

The situation gained added complexity due to Kravitz's relationship with Harry Styles, who previously dated Swift from late 2012 to early 2013. Styles will be unable to attend the wedding as he is committed to a performance at Wembley Stadium on the same date. The friendship between Swift and Kravitz blossomed during the 2020 pandemic while both were based in London. Kravitz described Swift as a vital support system, providing companionship and home-cooked meals.

Swift, in turn, has publicly praised Kravitz's authenticity and artistic integrity, admiring her unwavering commitment to staying true to herself. Kravitz also highlighted Swift's remarkable ability to seamlessly transition from performing for massive crowds to enjoying casual moments with friends, describing a typical post-concert evening of wine, burgers, and relaxed conversation. Despite the apparent reconciliation, the relationship between Kravitz and Styles has stirred controversy among Swift's fanbase.

Many fans expressed disapproval of Kravitz dating Swift's former partner, citing a perceived breach of 'girl code.

' Social media platforms were flooded with comments questioning the appropriateness of the romance and speculating about Swift's feelings. Some fans even suggested a potential rekindling of the relationship between Swift and Styles.

However, other fans defended Kravitz, suggesting Swift may have given her blessing or simply doesn't harbor any lingering feelings. Kravitz and Styles were first publicly linked in August 2025, with sightings in London and Rome further fueling the romance. The wedding invitation to Kravitz suggests Swift is prioritizing her friendship and putting aside any past concerns, offering a positive resolution to the recent rumors and fan speculation





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