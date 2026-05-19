Taylor Swift keeps plans for her dream wedding a secret, excluding her fiancé's father

Taylor Swift is believed to have intentionally withheld information about her 'really, really, big' wedding from her fiancé's father, as he 'can't be trusted' to keep the details private, according to sources. She has taken to 'personally calling guests' to invite them, opting out of sending tangible invitations 'since things are getting fairly close, but mainly for privacy.'

She's in her bridal era. And it is surely no surprise that pop megastar Taylor Swift is running a tight ship to ensure her dream wedding to Travis Kelce goes off without a hitch - even if that means leaving loved ones in the dark about her plans.

A practiced pro when it comes to secrecy, Swift, 36, is believed to have intentionally withheld information about the 'really, really, big' wedding from her fiancé's father, Ed Kelce, as he 'can't be trusted' to keep the details private, according to sources.

'He's sort of like a loose cannon,' one insider told the Daily Mail. 'Nobody knows what he's going to say so it's kind of a controversial situation. '. At the time, he disclosed the exact details of when and where his NFL star son, 36, got down on one knee as well as other personal details about the proposal.

Taylor Swift has gone to great lengths to protect the privacy of her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce, including not telling family members her plans, according to sources





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Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding Secrecy Loose Cannon

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