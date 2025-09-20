Taylor Swift Launches SiriusXM Channel to Promote 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift is launching her own SiriusXM channel, Taylor’s Channel 13, to promote her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. The channel will broadcast across North America from September 20th to October 19th and will feature her music across all eras. Additionally, a theatrical release party will coincide with the album's launch.

Taylor Swift is set to launch her own SiriusXM station, Taylor’s Channel 13, to promote her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. This exciting venture will provide fans with a unique platform to immerse themselves in Swift’s music and celebrate her artistry. The channel is scheduled to broadcast across North America from Saturday, September 20th to Sunday, October 19th, offering listeners a comprehensive experience of Swift’s discography and the eagerly anticipated new album.

The initiative highlights Swift's continued dominance in the music industry and her innovative approach to connecting with her fanbase. SiriusXM's president and chief content officer, Scott Greenstein, expressed enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing the company’s long-standing support for Swift and their excitement to provide subscribers with a dedicated space to celebrate her music. Taylor’s Channel 13 will be available to listeners both in their cars on satellite channel 13 and via the SiriusXM app, ensuring accessibility for a wide audience. \Taylor’s Channel 13 will be a comprehensive showcase of Swift's musical journey, featuring a mix of her iconic singles, deep album cuts, tracks from the Vault, and live performances. The channel's programming will be particularly focused on The Life of a Showgirl, with the album playing in its entirety every other hour, beginning at midnight eastern time on the release date, October 3rd. This immersive approach is a testament to Swift's dedication to her fans and her desire to create a truly memorable listening experience. The anticipation for the new album is palpable, with Spotify confirming that The Life of a Showgirl has already become the most pre-saved album in the history of its Countdown Page. The album will be available for streaming, download, and purchase on its release date, as well as being broadcast on SiriusXM. The theatrical release party planned for October 3rd to 5th is another testament to the great anticipation and will allow fans to enjoy exclusive content, including the world premiere of the music video for her new single 'The Fate of Ophelia' and behind-the-scenes footage. Swift’s ability to consistently deliver exciting projects is evident in her continued success, building upon the success of her previous album The Tortured Poets Department and her record-breaking Eras Tour concert film. \Further fueling the excitement surrounding The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor announced a theatrical release party coinciding with the album's launch. The event, scheduled to take place from October 3rd to 5th, will offer fans an exclusive world premiere of the music video for her new single 'The Fate of Ophelia', accompanied by never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage and lyric videos from the new album. This announcement further solidified Swift's reputation for providing unique and engaging experiences for her fans. Additionally, Swift revealed that The Life of a Showgirl will feature 12 songs, including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the title track. The upcoming album has already generated immense excitement, showcasing the power of her marketing strategies and her unwavering connection with her fans. The theatrical release party is a move to make the album debut even more unforgettable. The concert film, The Eras Tour, became the highest-grossing concert film of all time, earning a staggering $180 million domestically and $261 million globally. Swift’s continued ability to captivate audiences and push boundaries is evident in her innovative projects and her commitment to her fans





