Taylor Swift Legal Team Threatens Counterclaims Against Maren Flagg Traduit Lawsuit

Taylor Swift's lawyers warn of counterclaims against Maren Flagg, dismissing her trademark lawsuit over The Life of a Showgirl as unbelievable and harassing.

Taylor Swift's legal team has issued a stark warning to Maren Flagg, a former Las Vegas showgirl currently suing the global pop icon over the title of her upcoming album. In a recently filed court document, Swift's attorneys explicitly threatened to assert counterclaims against Flagg if her trademark infringement lawsuit survives the initial legal hurdles. The filing characterizes Flagg's legal strategy as potentially harassing and dismisses the core of her claim as unbelievable, marking a significant escalation in the dispute between the two parties.

Swift Team Dismisses Traduit Claims as Harassing

Maren Flagg initiated her legal action in March by suing Taylor Swift, Swift's management entity TAS Rights Management, Universal Music, and the merchandise distributor Bravado. Flagg argues that Swift's album title, The Life of a Showgirl, is confusingly similar to her own established brand, Confessions of a Showgirl. Swift's lawyers have now responded by labeling Flagg's request to depose the singer for up to three hours under oath as unduly burdensome. They argue that the lawsuit lacks merit and that the defendant will vigorously pursue legal remedies against the plaintiff for the trouble caused by the frivolous suit.

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Live Performance Undermines Swifts Prior Legal Arguments

The legal battle has intensified around Taylor Swift's surprise performance of The Fate of Ophelia at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. Flagg's legal team argues that this event directly contradicts previous statements made by Swift's lawyers, who had asserted that no songs from the album had ever been performed live. Swift's counsel had previously distinguished her stadium-scale Eras Tour from Flagg's intimate cabaret venues, arguing there was no market overlap. Flagg contends that the live debut at the museum gala, which occurred after Swift's tour ended in December 2024, invalidates these distinctions and proves that Swift is actively engaging in live performances.

Trademark Scope and Commercial Distinction Dispute

Maren Flagg, who also performs under the stage name Maren Wade, registered her trademark in 2015 after using it for a Las Vegas Weekly column since 2014. Her legal filing emphasizes that her registration covers live stage performances in music, singing, dancing, comedy, and drama. Flagg's attorney Jaymie Parkkinen submitted a motion on October 29 to correct the record, stating that Swift's prior claims of inactivity were false. The motion highlights that Swift posted about the performance on Instagram, crediting Getty Images and TAS Rights Management, which Flagg argues demonstrates commercial intent and undermines Swift's defense that the entities are distinct in their market presence.

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Escalation and Request for Damages and Injunctions

Flagg is seeking monetary damages and a court order to prevent Taylor Swift from marketing merchandise using the contested album title. The plaintiff has utilized Swift's social media activity and her recent public appearances as evidence to keep the case alive. Meanwhile, Swift's legal team has mocked the notion that fans would confuse a stadium-filling superstar with a performer who plays at small venues like golf resorts. The court documents reveal a fierce disagreement over the scope of their respective careers and the potential for consumer confusion regarding the two showgirl brands.

Future Legal Steps and Ongoing Dispute Details

The ongoing litigation includes additional allegations regarding the filming of Swift's Patient Zero video at a Beverly Hills mansion, with residents reportedly raising concerns. Flagg's team is actively using these details to build a narrative of overlapping cultural and commercial spaces. The threat of counterclaims suggests that Swift's side is prepared to take aggressive legal action if Flagg proceeds. The outcome of these filings will likely determine whether the case moves forward to a full trial or is dismissed, impacting the release strategy for Swift's 2025 album and the future of Flagg's brand.