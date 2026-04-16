Taylor Swift Praises Dakota Johnson as 'Most Empathetic' and 'Real' Hollywood Friend

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has publicly commended actress Dakota Johnson, describing her as one of the most empathetic and genuinely truthful individuals she knows. Swift's glowing remarks were made in a personal essay for Time magazine, coinciding with Johnson's inclusion in the publication's 100 Most Influential People of 2026 list. Swift highlighted Johnson's unwavering honesty and profound curiosity about others, contrasting her authenticity with the often-manufactured personas found in Hollywood.

Taylor Swift , a global music icon known for her expansive circle of famous acquaintances, has publicly lauded actress Dakota Johnson as one of the most genuine and compassionate individuals she has encountered. This heartfelt endorsement comes in the wake of Johnson’s inclusion in Time magazine’s prestigious 100 Most Influential People of 2026 list. Swift, who has previously been seen with other prominent figures in her social sphere such as Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, and Sabrina Carpenter, chose to highlight Johnson's unique qualities in a personal tribute penned for the magazine.

The singer-songwriter, famous for hits like Love Story, spoke with evident admiration about the Fifty Shades Of Grey star, whose parents are the celebrated actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. Swift’s praise was effusive, focusing on Johnson's perceived authenticity and unwavering sincerity, stating that her friend's 'realness' is undeniable. In her written contribution to Time, Swift elaborated on this sentiment, declaring, 'As her friend, I can vouch for her realness, but add that she's also one of the most empathetic people I've ever known. And maybe it's true that she can't lie.'

Swift went on to offer further insights into Johnson's character, painting a picture of someone with an insatiable curiosity and a drive for self-improvement. She noted Johnson's inability to cease asking people about their lives, driven by an 'endless curiosity about everyone else's human experience.' This inquisitiveness, Swift suggested, fuels Johnson's willingness to embrace new challenges, exemplified by her entrepreneurial venture into building her production company, TeaTime Pictures. Furthermore, Swift highlighted Johnson's commitment to exploring the 'intricate relationship complexities' in her creative work, citing projects like Splitsville and Materialists as evidence of her depth.

The artist underscored Johnson's dual talent as both a captivating performer on screen and an insightful creator behind it, emphasizing how her 'unfailing truthfulness' refines her storytelling into art that possesses both immediacy and timelessness. Swift firmly believes that Johnson's name has become a byword for 'refreshing honesty' in an entertainment landscape often dominated by carefully curated and media-trained responses. She mused, 'Maybe it's her sing-song vocal delivery, serenely answering questions with such frank candor it makes you feel like maybe this girl just ... can't lie?!'

The influence of these qualities extends beyond personal interactions, as evidenced by Johnson's inclusion on the Time 100 list. Alongside Johnson, the list features a diverse array of influential figures from various fields. In the realm of entertainment, notable names include actors Ben Stiller, Benicio Del Toro, Zoe Saldana, Ethan Hawke, Ranbir Kapoor, Claire Danes, Sterling K. Brown, and Keke Palmer. The list also recognizes other entertainers such as Kate Hudson, Alan Cumming, and Wagner Moura, alongside Noah Wyle, Anderson .Paak, Jonathan Groff, Rhea Seehorn, Jafar Panahi, and Nikki Glaser.

The music industry is represented by artists like Luke Combs, Jennie, Hilary Duff, Coco Jones, Rauw Alejandro, and Noah Kahan. Fashion titans Ralph Lauren and Victoria Beckham also received recognition for their contributions to the industry. Beyond the arts and entertainment, the list extends to leaders in politics and religion, with US President Donald Trump featured in the Leaders section, alongside figures like Pope Leo XIV and Xi Jinping, the President of the People's Republic of China. This broad spectrum of honorees underscores the multifaceted nature of influence in contemporary society, with Dakota Johnson and her perceived authenticity emerging as a significant point of discussion through the eyes of her renowned friend, Taylor Swift.





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