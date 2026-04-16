Taylor Swift Praises Dakota Johnson's 'Realness' and Empathy in Time 100 Tribute

Taylor Swift has celebrated her friend Dakota Johnson as one of the most empathetic and truthful people she knows, following Johnson's inclusion in Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2026.

Taylor Swift has publicly lauded her close friend Dakota Johnson , identifying her as one of the most genuine and empathetic individuals she has encountered in Hollywood. This heartfelt endorsement comes as Johnson is recognized on Time magazine's prestigious 100 Most Influential People list for 2026.

Swift, a renowned figure with a well-documented circle of famous friends including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, and Sabrina Carpenter, chose to highlight Johnson's unique qualities in a piece written for Time. In her tribute, the Grammy-winning artist expressed deep admiration for Johnson's authenticity and unwavering honesty. Swift wrote that as a friend, she can attest to Johnson's realness, further emphasizing that she is also among the most empathetic people Swift has ever known. She playfully suggested that Johnson's candor might stem from an inability to lie, a characteristic that sets her apart in an industry often perceived as curated and performative. Swift's assessment paints a picture of a person who is not only captivating on screen but also deeply insightful and genuinely curious about the human experience. Swift elaborated on Johnson's remarkable traits, noting her insatiable curiosity about others, her courage in pursuing new ventures like her production company TeaTime Pictures, and her willingness to explore complex relationship dynamics in her artistic endeavors. The singer pointed out how Johnson's truthfulness infuses her storytelling with a timeless and authentic quality. Swift further observed that Johnson's name has become a symbol of refreshing honesty, a stark contrast to the often media-trained responses seen in public life. She attributed this to Johnson's distinctive, almost melodic way of speaking, which delivers answers with such directness that it makes one believe she truly cannot utter a falsehood. The recognition of Dakota Johnson by Time magazine places her among a distinguished group of influential figures from various fields. The list for 2026 features a wide array of talents, including actors such as Ben Stiller, Benicio Del Toro, Zoe Saldana, Ethan Hawke, Ranbir Kapoor, Claire Danes, Sterling K. Brown, and Keke Palmer. Other notable entertainers named include Kate Hudson, Alan Cumming, and Wagner Moura, alongside Noah Wyle, Anderson .Paak, Jonathan Groff, Rhea Seehorn, Jafar Panahi, and Nikki Glaser. The music industry is also well-represented with artists like Luke Combs, Jennie, Hilary Duff, Coco Jones, Rauw Alejandro, and Noah Kahan. Visionaries in the fashion world, Ralph Lauren and Victoria Beckham, have also been included. Beyond the entertainment and creative spheres, the list acknowledges leaders in politics and religion, with figures such as US President Donald Trump, Pope Leo XIV, and Xi Jinping, the President of the People's Republic of China, appearing in the Leaders section. This broad representation underscores the diverse impact these individuals have made on a global scale





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