Taylor Swift Releases Song for Toy Story 5, Film Heads for Record-Breaking Opening Weekend

Taylor Swift has released an original song for Disney and Pixar's latest animated sequel, Toy Story 5. The film is projected to earn about $142 million during its opening weekend in North America alone, making it one of the biggest debuts of 2026.

There's more good news for Taylor Swift after the success of her hit 2025 album The Life Of A Showgirl. The film she has written a song for, Toy Story 5 , is heading for a record-breaking opening weekend .

Disney and Pixar’s latest animated sequel has stormed out of the gate with the equivalent of around $17 million in preview takings, according to industry estimates, putting it on course for one of the biggest debuts of 2026. Proving its lead characters Woody and Buzz Lightyear remain among the most powerful in cinema more than three decades after the franchise first arrived on screens, the film is projected to earn about $142 million during its opening weekend in North America alone.

Some forecasts suggest it could climb as high as $172 million following strong reviews from critics. In Toy Story 5, technology becomes the latest threat facing Andy’s beloved toys as Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and their friends find themselves disrupted by a smart tablet known as Lilypad. The film reunites Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack, while introducing Conan O’Brien and Greta Lee to the franchise as voice actors.

The Toy Story series remains one of Disney’s most valuable properties, generating billions through films, merchandise, publishing and gaming. On June 1 Swift, who is marrying Travis Kelce on July 3 in NYC, broke the exciting news of her TS5 song on Instagram.

'It’s a *Toy* Story. You knew it! My new original song “I Knew It, I Knew You” for Disney and @pixar’s @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th,' wrote the songbird in her caption.

'I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie. ' Swift then added, 'I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?

The star added that fans can pre-order the song exclusively on her website and that Toy Story 5 will be in theaters on June 19. The film is projected to earn about $142 million during its opening weekend in North America alone. Swift in 2025 She also shared the art work for her Toy Story 5 song. Some forecasts suggest it could climb as high as $172 million following strong reviews from critics.

Fans took to X to express their gratitude by saying, 'OMG thank you so much Taylor, you made my summer' while another added, 'Genius, what’s not to love? Taylor Swift, love. Toy Story, love.

' To illustrate her announcement, Swift shared a new portrait by photographer Beth Garrabrant who has worked with the singer in the past. And she added the art animated work for her Toy Story 5 song. The announcement follows a series of TS billboards — a play on Toy Story and Taylor Swift’s shared initials — that appeared over the weekend in LA, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Toronto, Mexico City and London.

Monday’s news was preceded by a Toy Story 5-themed countdown on Swift’s official website, as well as on billboards in New York and Los Angeles. A previous iteration of the clock appeared last month, but was soon taken down, suggesting that it may have been set live too early.

'I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie,’ Swift said. Swift wrote and produced the new tune with Jack Antonoff.

A press release shared: 'Inspired by the rootin’ tootin’ cowgirl Jessie’s ongoing journey in “Toy Story 5” that began back in “Toy Story 2,” “I Knew It, I Knew You” also marks a return to Taylor Swift’s country roots, blending styles that have defined her record-breaking career as a songwriter and artist.

' Disney confirmed that I Knew It, I Knew You will debut on Friday, June 5. Providing music for movies is nothing new for Swift. For Valentine’s Day in 2010 she had Today Was a Fairytale. For The Hunger Games in 2012, she sang Eyes Open and Safe & Sound.

In 2017, she and Zayn made I Don’t Wanna Live Forever for Fifty Shades Darker. More recently she wrote and sang Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing in 2022





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