Taylor Swift reportedly writing wedding love song for Travis Kelce instead of new album

Taylor Swift sparked album rumors after a long studio session, but sources say she is actually crafting a personal love ballad for her fiancé Travis Kelce, potentially to be performed at their wedding and released publicly.

As Taylor Swift entered the famous Electric Lady Studios in New York City, she smiled knowingly at the waiting photographers, igniting immediate speculation about a possible thirteenth album.

However, a source close to the singer revealed a different, more personal project: she has been composing a love song as a wedding gift for her fiancé, Travis Kelce. The source describes it as a sweet ballad with a hypnotic chorus, lyrics that capture the essence of their private moments and what makes their relationship work.

Swift is said to be excited about the track and may perform it at her wedding reception before releasing it to the public the same day. She spent about nine hours at the studio on Monday night, fueling further rumors. According to the source, Swift might not stop at a single; there is talk of a full wedding-themed album, which would be a significant but not impossible undertaking given her prolific songwriting speed.

The couple's wedding details remain closely guarded, with reports suggesting a possible celebration at Madison Square Garden on July 3, though some insiders hint at a smaller ceremony in Rhode Island first. Guests have reportedly signed nondisclosure agreements, and both Swift and Kelce have been described as calm and relaxed amid the planning.

Recent activity includes Kelce's bachelor party in Los Angeles and what appeared to be a bachelorette gathering at Swift's Rhode Island home, where friends were seen on balconies with enhanced security. Despite the secrecy, all attention remains on Swift's movements, especially her extended studio session, which many interpret as a sign she is finalizing a special song for her upcoming wedding





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