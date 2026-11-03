Taylor Swift Reveals Bond with Abigail Berard at Toy Story 5 NYC Event

Taylor Swift shares her enduring friendship with Abigail Berard inspired by Toy Story 5 at a New York City Q&A, highlighting their shared humor since high school.

Taylor Swift revealed the enduring nature of her childhood friendship with Abigail Anderson Berard during a public appearance in New York City on Sunday, November 1. The singer discussed the event while attending a special screening and question-and-answer session for the new film Toy Story 5. She explained how the movie's themes resonated with her own life experiences and memories of meeting her best friend decades ago.

Shared Humor And Lasting Bond

Swift was joined by filmmaker Andrew Stanton for the conversation at the venue. She wore a black long-sleeved top paired with a black leather pencil skirt and matching heels. The discussion turned personal when she explained why the friendship between the film characters Bonnie and Blaze struck a chord with her. Swift recalled arriving in Nashville at the age of fourteen as a new student. She met Abigail at school and they quickly discovered a shared enthusiasm for doing impressions of characters from the 2004 comedy Napoleon Dynamite.

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From School To Global Stardom

More than two decades later, these inside voices remain part of their daily conversations. Swift demonstrated one of the impressions while telling the audience about this long-standing tradition. She mentioned their husbands during the story, noting that Abigail married Charles Berard in 2022. Her reference to her own husband included Travis Kelce. The couple tied the knot in July 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The wedding took place in front of one thousand of their friends and family members.

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Music Inspiration And Family Milestones

Longtime fans recognize Abigail from Swift music and appearances. Their friendship helped inspire Fifteen, a track on the 2008 album Fearless. The song looks back at the excitement and uncertainty of starting high school. Abigail appeared in the music video and remained part of Swift life through her transition from a teenage country singer to a global superstar. She accompanied Swift to the 2015 Grammy Awards and appeared in her 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana. In 2024, Swift celebrated another milestone when Abigail welcomed her first child. The friendship has included time with their partners as well. Abigail and Charles joined Taylor and Travis for the Tight End University concert in Nashville in June 2025.

Toy Story 5 Soundtrack Contribution

The appearance also marked a return to a project Swift helped soundtrack. She and Jack Antonoff wrote and produced the song I Knew It, I Knew You for the film. The track joins a score composed by returning franchise favorite Randy Newman. Some attendees included Lindsey Collins, Kenna Harris, Conan O'Brien, Scarlett Spears, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, and Greta Lee at the Los Angeles premiere. At the New York discussion, Swift focused on the film portrayal of friendship. It brought her thoughts back to Abigail and the pleasure of being understood. Swift said that moment hit her hard while watching the film. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce joked about a Christmas gift he plans to buy his wife. This follows her cameo at the 2026 Emmy Awards. The couple dated for three years before getting engaged for nearly a year.