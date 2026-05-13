Taylor Swift Rocks Bridal White for NYC Night Out Ahead of Wedding to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is making waves as she prepares for her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce. Recently spotted out in New York City, the Grammy-winning artist donned a stunning white ensemble, hinting at her bridal style.

Taylor Swift made heads turn as she stepped out for a night out in New York City on Tuesday, just ahead of her much-anticipated wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce .

The 36-year-old pop sensation, known for her chart-topping hits like Bad Blood, was seen enjoying an evening at the upscale Via Carota restaurant with a close friend. This comes after reports that the couple plans to tie the knot in a high-profile ceremony in NYC on July 3. Swift looked radiant in a sleek white sweater dress that featured a pleated skirt, complementing her upcoming nuptials with her stylish bridal-white ensemble.

She accessorized with closed-toed black heels and carried a matching black purse over her shoulder, adding a touch of elegance to her look. The Grammy-winning artist styled her blonde locks into a chic ponytail, with her signature bangs framing her face beautifully. The couple has been making waves ever since their relationship became public, and fans have been eagerly following every update.

Before this night out, Swift and Kelce had been spotted together earlier this summer when they joined forces in London, where the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was supporting Team USA ahead of the upcoming men's soccer World Cup. The pair’s romance has been a whirlwind since its inception, capturing the attention of fans and media alike.

As the countdown to their big day approaches, Swift's recent outing is a hint at the glamour that is sure to unfold on their wedding day





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