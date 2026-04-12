Taylor Swift's Cookie Recipe May Feature in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

A Taylor Swift cookie recipe has emerged as potential evidence in the ongoing legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Lively's legal team has submitted the recipe, linked in prior correspondence, alongside new exhibits for the court case. Baldoni's team seeks more time to review the evidence and questions the recipe's relevance, adding intrigue to the already complex lawsuit stemming from their film 'It Ends With Us.'

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni continues to intensify, with a surprising new piece of evidence potentially entering the fray: a Taylor Swift cookie recipe . Lively's legal team has submitted a collection of new exhibits for the upcoming court case, including the recipe, which was reportedly referenced in previous correspondence. Baldoni's legal team has responded by requesting additional time to thoroughly review the new evidence.

They also suggest that the likelihood of the recipe being presented to the jury is exceedingly low. The inclusion of the cookie recipe has added a layer of intrigue to the already complex lawsuit, which has seen Lively and Baldoni embroiled in a public dispute concerning the film It Ends With Us. The case has already involved a series of revelations and accusations, including allegations of sexual harassment, retaliatory conduct, and intentional infliction of emotional stress. Lively has also submitted photographs of herself and Swift, as well as a statement praising her husband, Ryan Reynolds, which further demonstrates the growing tension.\Adding to the drama, the lawsuit has also resulted in an extensive list of witnesses, including Reynolds, Lively's sister Robyn Lively, and various co-stars from It Ends With Us, such as Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer. Furthermore, the list includes individuals associated with Baldoni, such as his former podcast co-host Liz Plank, his former publicist Stephanie Jones, and PR manager Melissa Nathan. Colleen Hoover, the author of the book upon which the movie is based, is also expected to provide testimony via deposition. The court case is expected to begin on May 18. Both Lively and Baldoni rejected attempts to settle the lawsuit earlier this week. The inclusion of the cookie recipe, which stems from the correspondence between Lively and Swift, has sparked significant interest, especially given the singer's close relationship with Lively and the claim that she has been involved in several discussions related to the movie project. This development also highlights the impact of the ongoing legal battle on Lively’s friendship with Swift. The potential involvement of the cookie recipe indicates that the case involves a variety of details that are related to the movie and the relationship between the two actresses. \Sources close to the singer claimed that she felt exploited by the situation. Swift's involvement in the legal proceedings appears to be limited to the submission of personal communications, and the ongoing court battle has already had a significant impact on her relationship with Lively. Baldoni's team previously subpoenaed Lively for communications with Swift, leading to the discovery of text messages that have been introduced as evidence in the case. The use of Lively's messages has already revealed details about their relationship, including a reference to Swift as one of Lively's 'dragons.' Baldoni's team has asked that Colleen Hoover's testimony be removed, stating that the author was never present on the movie set. The court case continues to evolve, with both sides preparing for a potentially lengthy legal battle. The judge has been requested by Baldoni's legal team for extra time to look over the new evidence. This lawsuit has become increasingly complex, involving not only the main parties involved but also many supporting actors. The Taylor Swift cookie recipe adds to the overall strangeness of this case and is not a typical aspect of legal proceedings.





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