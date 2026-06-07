Taylor Swift's Courtside Chair from NBA Playoffs Auctioned for Thousands After Celebrity-Filled Date Night

A courtside chair used by Taylor Swift during an NBA playoff game is up for auction, with bids already reaching $6,000. The item gained attention after Swift and her fiance Travis Kelce attended the Eastern Conference Finals in Cleveland, where Kelce also performed a beer-chugging stunt. The auction highlights the merging of sports and pop culture, while reports about the couple's upcoming wedding at Madison Square Garden add further media buzz.

A courtside chair from a recent NBA playoff game has become an unusual auction item following high-profile attendance by singer Taylor Swift and her fiance, NFL star Travis Kelce .

The event took place on May 23 during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, where the Cavaliers faced the New York Knicks. Despite the home team's loss, the chair occupied by Swift has attracted significant attention and bids on an online marketplace called The Realest. The listing emphasizes the chair's direct connection to Swift, a 14-time Grammy winner, and describes it as a tangible artifact from a major postseason sports event.

As of now, the highest bid stands at $6,000, with the auction set to continue for over another week. The chair's provenance is highlighted as a unique intersection of sports and pop culture, reflecting the growing cultural footprint of NBA playoffs and the influence of celebrity presence at such events. This auction emerges amid swirling reports about Swift and Kelce's upcoming wedding, which is speculated to take place at Madison Square Garden this summer.

While the venue details remain unconfirmed, insiders suggest the NYPD is already involved in security planning for a potential July 3 ceremony. The couple had previously considered other locations like Casa Cipriani in Manhattan and might still hold a separate private celebration there.

Meanwhile, the game itself featured a memorable moment when Kelce, brother of fellow NFL star Jason Kelce, engaged in a public beer-chugging stunt shown on the arena's jumbotron. The act, promoting Garage Beer-a brand co-owned by the Kelce brothers-was meant to energize the crowd but drew mixed reactions. Swift was visibly uncomfortable, shielding her eyes as her fiance performed the stunt.

On their podcast New Heights, Jason teased Travis for being 'classless,' though Travis defended the move as a 'classy chug' intended to boost morale during a losing effort. These intertwined episodes showcase how celebrity culture, sports, and viral moments continue to blur traditional boundaries, turning even ordinary objects like a seating chair into coveted memorabilia with monetary and symbolic value





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Taylor Swift Travis Kelce NBA Playoffs Courtside Chair Auction Celebrity Memorabilia

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