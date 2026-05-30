Taylor Swift's Ex-Friend Karlie Kloss Snubbed from Wedding Guest List

Taylor Swift has meticulously curated her wedding guest list, opting to surround herself with those who genuinely share the love and meaning of the day. However, one notable face from Swift's past will not be in attendance: supermodel Karlie Kloss, her former best friend and confidante. Insiders claim that Kloss's alleged less-than-genuine intentions and association with Swift's nemesis, Scooter Braun, contributed to the demise of their friendship.

Taylor Swift 's wedding guest list has been meticulously curated, with the singer opting to surround herself with those who genuinely share the love and meaning of the day.

However, one notable face from Swift's past will not be in attendance: supermodel Karlie Kloss, her former best friend and confidante. Insiders claim that Kloss's alleged less-than-genuine intentions and association with Swift's nemesis, Scooter Braun, contributed to the demise of their friendship. The two became fast friends in 2013, with their bond strengthening through joint appearances in music videos, attending concerts, and cozy nights at home.

However, their friendship took a turn in 2017, and Swift did not attend Kloss's 2019 wedding to Joshua Kushner. A source close to Swift revealed that she believes Kloss's intentions were not as genuine as she once thought, and that the friendship became more about proximity to Swift's fame than a real bond.

Swift has always believed in giving people opportunities to show who they truly are, and in her eyes, Kloss's actions over the past several years have only reinforced her decision to keep her distance. The singer has also been vocal about her dislike for Braun, who purchased her original label, Big Machine Label Group, from then-owner Scott Borchetta for $330 million through his Ithaca Holdings company.

A month prior to Kloss's wedding, it was revealed that Braun had acquired Swift's label, further straining their friendship. While Kloss has maintained a close relationship with Braun, Swift views anyone closely aligned with him as someone she cannot fully trust. In her eyes, loyalty to Braun says a lot about a person's character and where their loyalties truly lie.

As a result, Swift has chosen to distance herself from Kloss, feeling that maintaining a friendship with someone she believed was using her no longer served her in any positive way. When Taylor Swift walks down the aisle in a matter of weeks to marry Travis Kelce, as many eyes will be on the plethora of A-list guests in attendance, as the blushing bride.

But one notable face from Swift's past, a former best friend who was even once rumored to be a lesbian lover of the star, will not be sitting front row. That is supermodel Karlie Kloss, Swift's ex-confidante. Above, together in 2014 Swift's BFF Selena Gomez will be among the A-list guests and may be a bridesmaid.

'Taylor has meticulously gone through her wedding guest list because the people she wants at her wedding are the people she hopes will remain in her life forever,' the source revealed. 'She wants to be surrounded by those who can genuinely share the love and meaning of the day, especially the people who have played important roles in her life for years. Over time, some of her friendships have become strained for various reasons.

Read MoreEXCLUSIVE Taylor Swift's wedding invitation request has some guests so irked they're refusing to attend 'Obviously, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will not be attending, and neither will Karlie Kloss. When it comes to Karlie, Taylor ultimately felt that the trust in the friendship had been broken.

'She came to believe that Karlie's intentions were not as genuine as she once thought, and that the friendship became more about proximity to Taylor's fame than a real bond. 'Because of that, Taylor chose to distance herself, feeling that maintaining a friendship with someone she believed was using her no longer served her in any positive way. Could that ever change? Probably not.

'Taylor has always believed in giving people opportunities to show who they truly are, and in her eyes, Karlie's actions over the past several years have only reinforced the decision to keep her distance rather than attempt to reconcile. ' When mom-of-three Kloss wed Kushner in 2019, the guest list included the likes of Swift's former enemy Katy Perry and Kloss's then-manager Braun - with Swift not in attendance due to 'work commitments.

' But a month prior, it was revealed that Braun had purchased Swift's original label, Big Machine Label Group, from then-owner Scott Borchetta for $330 million through his Ithaca Holdings company.

Swift and Kloss became fast friends in 2013, with their bond going from strength to strength, even appearing on the runway together at that year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Swift was forced to shut down speculation that the pair were romantically involved after a grainy picture emerged online that appeared to show them kissing at a concert in 2014 Now, insiders have revealed what really went down between the former BFFs, claiming that Kloss's alleged less-than-genuine intentions and association with Swift's nemesis, Scooter Braun, rang the death knell for their bond Kloss with her husband, Joshua Kushner, at this year's Met Gala.

Swift did not attend their 2019 wedding A source close to Swift, however, disputed that Braun was the main reason for their rift, and claimed Kloss's 'political affiliation with the Kushner name did play a role in their friendship fallout.

' Above, with sister-in-law Ivanka Trump (second left) and Jared Kushner (end left) The insider added that Kloss's association with Braun 'has been a major issue for Taylor', saying, 'In Taylor's eyes, anyone closely aligned with Scooter is someone she simply cannot fully trust. 'She feels very strongly about who Scooter is as a person based on her own experiences with him, and because of that, she views the loyalty others show toward him as extremely revealing.

'To Taylor, if someone is willing to stand by Scooter at any point despite everything that has happened, it says a lot about their character and where their loyalties truly li





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