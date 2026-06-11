Taylor Swift's Game 4 NBA Finals Attendance and Wedding Plans

Taylor Swift is all set for Game 4 of the NBA Finals after arriving at her Madison Square Garden wedding venue to cheer on the New York Knicks against the San Antonio Spurs. She is having a girls' night at the Garden with her beau out of town as the Knicks look to avoid a second straight playoff defeat and move to within one win of the NBA Championship.

Taylor Swift is all set for Game 4 of the NBA Finals after arriving at her Madison Square Garden wedding venue to cheer on the New York Knicks against the San Antonio Spurs .

The pop megastar will be taking in the action from courtside without fiance Travis Kelce, who was unable to join her in the Big Apple while on a mandatory three-day minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs in preparation for the 2026 NFL season. Instead, Swift is having a girls' night at the Garden with her beau out of town as the Knicks look to avoid a second straight playoff defeat and move to within one win of the NBA Championship.

She brought two of her closest friends to Wednesday night's Game 4, with sisters Alana and Este Haim - two thirds of the pop-rock band HAIM - taking up courtside seats next to her. Swift, who appeared on the red carpet in Los Angeles for the Toy Story 5 premiere just days ago, is a huge Knicks fan after living in New York for a number of years.

An insider also exclusively told Daily Mail last week that she is set to marry Kelce at MSG on July 3 after the couple decided to 'embrace the spectacle' of a giant wedding.

Taylor Swift is all set for Game 4 of the NBA Finals after arriving at Madison Square Garden Pop star Taylor Swift at NBA Finals Game 4 at Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/3xQHiwH06q — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 11, 2026 Read MoreEXCLUSIVE Knicks stars reignite Trump vs Taylor Swift war as No.1 Swiftie Jalen Brunson gets boost from singer The source also revealed that Taylor and Travis were considering Casa Cipriani in Manhattan's Financial District as a potential venue prior to settling on the home of the Knicks, which can accommodate up to 22,000 people. It's unclear just how many people will be invited to witness them tie the knot, yet fans are expected to be invited to celebrate.

In the last round of the NBA playoffs, Swift joined her soon-to-be husband courtside as he cheered on his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, against the Knicks. The music icon drew criticism from New Yorkers that night for appearing to root against her favorite team, but she will undoubtedly be getting behind the Knicks in Wednesday's crucial clash with the Spurs.

They stormed 2-0 ahead in the series after two opening road wins in San Antonio, before the Spurs hit back in New York City on Monday night to reduce the deficit to 2-1. A ticket to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday is the hottest in town. As of Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest were being sold for around $4,000 as the Knicks eye their first championship since 1973.

Swift joins a number of A-list stars on celebrity row at MSG, including die-hard Knicks fans Timothee Chalamet, Ben Stiller and Spike Lee. She will not have to brace herself for a potentially awkward encounter with Donald Trump, nevertheless, after the president opted to skip Game 4 following his controversial appearance on Monday night.

Trump was emphatically booed when he was shown on the jumbotron during the national anthem, after his presence meant the secret service had shut down streets around the arena to accommodate the security procedures needed to keep him safe. Swift joined Kelce courtside when the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Knicks last month She will not run in to Donald Trump at the Garden after the president opted to skip Game 4 Fans were told to arrive hours before the game and were forced to line up around the streets in blazing sunshine to go through airport-style security under the watch of the secret service.

Trump and Swift infamously both attended the Super Bowl in New Orleans in February 2025, when the Philadelphia Eagles beat Kelce's Chiefs 40-22. Swift was booed that day by parts of the stadium occupied by Eagles fans. Trump gleefully mocked her after the game, posting on Truth Social: 'The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!





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NBA Finals Game 4 Madison Square Garden New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Haim Knicks Fan NBA Championship Celebrity Row Timothee Chalamet Ben Stiller Spike Lee Donald Trump NBA Playoffs Red Carpet Toy Story 5 Los Angeles Casa Cipriani Manhattan's Financial District New York City Blazing Sunshine Airport-Style Security Secret Service Truth Social Super Bowl Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs Taylor Swift's Wedding NBA Championship New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Haim Knicks Fan NBA Championship Celebrity Row Timothee Chalamet Ben Stiller Spike Lee Donald Trump NBA Playoffs Red Carpet Toy Story 5 Los Angeles Casa Cipriani Manhattan's Financial District New York City Blazing Sunshine Airport-Style Security Secret Service Truth Social Super Bowl Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs Taylor Swift's Wedding NBA Championship New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Haim Knicks Fan NBA Championship Celebrity Row Timothee Chalamet Ben Stiller Spike Lee Donald Trump NBA Playoffs Red Carpet Toy Story 5 Los Angeles Casa Cipriani Manhattan's Financial District New York City Blazing Sunshine Airport-Style Security Secret Service Truth Social Super Bowl Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs Taylor Swift's Wedding NBA Championship New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Haim Knicks Fan NBA Championship Celebrity Row Timothee Chalamet Ben Stiller Spike Lee Donald Trump NBA Playoffs Red Carpet Toy Story 5 Los Angeles Casa Cipriani Manhattan's Financial District New York City Blazing Sunshine Airport-Style Security Secret Service Truth Social Super Bowl Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs Taylor Swift's Wedding NBA Championship New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Haim Knicks Fan NBA Championship Celebrity Row Timothee Chalamet Ben Stiller Spike Lee Donald Trump NBA Playoffs Red Carpet Toy Story 5 Los Angeles Casa Cipriani Manhattan's Financial District New York City Blazing Sunshine Airport-Style Security Secret Service Truth Social Super Bowl Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs Taylor Swift's Wedding NBA Championship New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Haim Knicks Fan NBA Championship Celebrity

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