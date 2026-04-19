Taylor Swift's Jet Gets Facelift and New Identity Amidst Privacy Concerns

Pop superstar Taylor Swift's private jet has returned to service after a significant overhaul and a change in its registration number, a move believed to be an attempt to increase privacy following intense scrutiny over her frequent private flights. Aviation tracker Jack Sweeney has identified the jet after a nine-month maintenance period, estimating the costs and detailing the mandatory inspections required for the 16-year-old aircraft.

Taylor Swift 's private jet has re-entered service following an extensive and costly maintenance period, reportedly including a significant overhaul and a change to its registration number, a move likely aimed at obscuring its movements after public scrutiny over her extensive use of private aviation.

The pop superstar faced significant criticism in 2023 for reportedly taking at least 170 journeys on her Dassault Falcon 7X, a duration equivalent to circling the globe seven times and contributing an estimated 1,200 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. Despite the rebranding, the aircraft was quickly identified by Jack Sweeney, a young aviation enthusiast who has gained notoriety for tracking the flights of high-profile individuals. Sweeney observed the jet's return to service after a nine-month hiatus at a maintenance facility in Little Rock, Arkansas. He also noted that the plane emerged with a completely new livery and design following a comprehensive structural and systems inspection, referred to as a 'C Check'. The cost of such extensive maintenance, including potential luxury upgrades, is estimated to range from $2 million to $5 million, and possibly as high as $15 million given the extended downtime. Sweeney points out that these extensive checks are necessary for a 16-year-old aircraft, which requires mandatory, rigorous inspections akin to a car's maintenance schedule, but with far greater stringency. Sweeney, who previously received a cease and desist letter from Swift's legal team for publishing her jet's flight data, arguing it aided stalkers, continues to monitor celebrity aviation, asserting that the information is publicly accessible and serves a public interest. Since its return in early March, Sweeney has documented numerous flights, including recent trips to Nashville, New York, and Augusta, Georgia, where Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, attended the Masters golf tournament. Sweeney elaborated on the typical costs associated with major C checks for a Falcon 7X, noting they occur every 96 months or 4,000 cycles and can cost between $2 million and $5 million, with a landing gear overhaul at the 16-year mark adding approximately $750,000. He emphasized that these inspections are mandatory, not optional, and the extended period the aircraft was out of service, while its exact purpose remains unconfirmed, does not negate the necessity of these significant maintenance events. The change in the aircraft's paint scheme and tail number, from the previous N621MM, is seen as a clear indicator of the owner's desire for privacy and safety, especially since the jet had been granted a special registration number by the Federal Aviation Administration for such purposes. The reappearance of the jet and its subsequent flights, including stops in Burbank, California, Little Rock, Arkansas, Nashville, Tennessee, and White Plains, New York, between March 25 and March 29, highlights the ongoing visibility of Swift's aviation activities





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Taylor Swift's Private Jet Rebranded and Returns to Skies After Extensive OverhaulPop superstar Taylor Swift's private jet has re-emerged after a nine-month hiatus and multi-million dollar maintenance, sporting a new identity and paint scheme. The Dassault Falcon 7X, previously a subject of controversy for its frequent use and environmental impact, has had its registration number changed in an apparent bid to enhance privacy. Flight tracker Jack Sweeney revealed the aircraft's return and the extensive overhaul, estimating costs could reach up to $15 million.

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