Taylor Swift's Knicks Outfit May Hint at Performers at Her Summer Wedding

Taylor Swift and her two besties gave a hilarious nod to some legendary artists while watching the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. They wore shirts with Knicks-inspired twists on three famous names, including Stevie Nicks, Nicole Kidman, and Nickelback. The T-shirts could have been a hint about the performers at her upcoming wedding.

Taylor Swift and her two besties gave a hilarious nod to some legendary artists while watching the NBA Finals on Wednesday night - but were they more than just clever gags about the New York Knicks ?

The pop megastar headed to her rumored Madison Square Garden wedding venue with friends Alana and Este Haim for the Knicks' historic Game 4 comeback against the San Antonio Spurs, where they sat next to a host of A-list names courtside. There was no sign of her fiance Travis Kelce, who is in Kansas City for mandatory minicamp with the Chiefs, meaning she was free to enjoy an evening dubbed by some fans as 'night one of her bachelorette party' in the Big Apple.

On her big girls' night out, Swift and her crew pulled on blue-and-orange T-shirts which featured Knicks-inspired twists on three famous names. Her own top had 'Stevie Knicks' emblazoned across the front, a clever tweak on Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks, while Alana and Este wore 'Knickole Kidman' and 'Knickelback' on their shirts - referencing actress and singer Nicole Kidman and legendary rock band Nickelback.

And while at first glance all three names simply appear to be witty plays on the word 'Knicks', a closer look may suggest that Swift was actually dropping a hint about the performers at her wedding this summer. Taylor Swift and her besties gave a hilarious nod to some legendary artists at the NBA Finals The trio wore shirts with Knicks-inspired twists on Nickelback, Nicole Kidman and Stevie Nicks Read MoreEXCLUSIVE Knicks stars reignite Trump vs Taylor Swift war as No.1 Swiftie Jalen Brunson gets boost from singer Starting with Nicks, the 78-year-old has enjoyed a close relationship with Swift ever since they performed at the 2010 Grammys together.

She praised her protege's 'determination' and 'childlike nature' at the time while adding: 'This girl writes songs that make the whole world sing.

' Swift has been able to lean on Nicks for some precious advice over the past 16 years, describing herself as being 'very lucky. ' 'I have Stevie Nicks in my life in a way that affects me positively constantly,' she said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in December.

'Being able to talk with her and have a phone call with her and hear what she's been through... she paved the way for me and many other artists out there. ' Given they maintain such a warm friendship, and the fact there are few singers more celebrated than the Fleetwood Mac great, Swift's T-shirt at the NBA Finals could have been a hint that Nicks will be singing at her wedding, which is expected to be held at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Kidman has not served as such an influential mentor for Swift, but the pair are still very fond of one another after crossing paths on several occasions over the years. Her friendship with Taylor began when she famously ditched her husband Keith's tour to attend the pop star's concert in 2018. But were the T-shirts actually a major hint about Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in July?

Swift has enjoyed a close relationship with Nicks since they performed at the 2010 Grammys She revealed back in December that she often calls the Fleetwood Mac legend for advice Join the discussionDo YOU think Taylor's Knicks outfit was secretly sending a wedding message? What's your view? That same year, the Australian star shared a photo of her and Swift on Instagram and wrote as the caption: 'Thank you @taylorswift for your kindness to my girls and me.

Beautiful woman inside and out...and your talent is extraordinary.

' And two years later, Kidman confirmed her bond with Swift was as strong as ever as she publicly praised her new album, Folklore, on social media. She shared a throwback video from the set of her 2017 film The Beguiled, in which she wore an outfit very similar to the one worn by Taylor on her album cover.

'On the set of #BeguiledMovie #Folklore Sisters... Love this album xx,' Nicole wrote in the caption. Taylor quickly thanked Nicole for her kind feedback, commenting under the post: 'This just made me GRIN. You're the greatest.

' Kidman is primarily known as an actress, but she produced critically acclaimed vocal performances in film soundtracks and duets throughout her career, opening the door for a potential role at Swift and Kelce's wedding alongside Nicks. And what about Nickelback? Although it's a bit more of a stretch, Kelce has brought up the Canadian group on a previous episode of his and older brother Jason's New Heights podcast.

Kidman has also spoken glowingly about Swift over the years amid their warm friendship. The Australian actress and singer could be set to perform at her wedding alongside Nicks





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