Taylor Swift's lawyers attack Las Vegas showgirl Maren Flagg's lawsuit, calling her claims disingenuous and demanding the case be dismissed for lacking jurisdiction in California courts.

Taylor Swift's legal team has launched a blistering attack against Las Vegas performer Maren Flagg, accusing the plaintiff of filing a lawsuit based on 'desperation' and 'disingenuous' tactics. Swift's attorneys argued in a new federal motion that the court should not be forced to adjudicate a fresh legal battle every time the pop star visits California. The filing, which opened with the phrase 'Here we go again,' suggests that Swift's legal representatives believe Flagg is attempting to force the case into a California jurisdiction where the singer does not maintain a permanent residence.

Jurisdiction Dispute and Legal Mechanism

Taylor Swift and her management entity, TAS Rights Management, are actively fighting to have the lawsuit thrown out of court. The defense argues that because the defendant entities are based in Tennessee, a California court lacks the legal power to oversee the proceedings. Maren Flagg, who performs under the stage name Maren Wade, has challenged this assertion by asking the judge to consider new evidence. She claims this evidence demonstrates that Swift conducts significant business within the state, including a music video shoot in Beverly Hills and various public appearances.

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Stakeholder Positions on Trademark Claims

Maren Flagg filed the initial lawsuit against Taylor Swift in March, alleging that the title of Swift's 2025 album is confusingly similar to her own registered trademark. Flagg established 'Confessions of a Showgirl' as a Las Vegas Weekly column in 2014, officially registered it as a trademark in 2015, and has since utilized the phrase for a cabaret show, a book, and a podcast. She is seeking monetary damages and an injunction to prevent Swift from selling merchandise under the new album title.

Swift's legal team counters that there is no likelihood of consumer confusion between the billionaire hitmaker's global music releases and Flagg's 'cabaret-style goods and services.' They dismissed the core premise of the lawsuit as resting on the 'fantastical notion' that audiences would mistake a major pop album for a local Vegas performance brand. The defense maintains that the two entities operate in distinctly different markets with no overlap in their target audiences.

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Impact of Recent Performances and Evidence

The legal dispute has become complicated by conflicting accounts of recent live performances. Swift's lawyers filed a response on November 18 arguing that the singer never promoted the album title at the MTV Video Awards. To support this claim, they submitted certified transcripts of Swift's acceptance speeches from the September 27 ceremony. The filing notes that when Swift accepted Video of the Year, she dedicated her award to Dolly Parton and never uttered the words 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

However, video footage of Swift's surprise performance at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala on October 17 appears to contradict the defense's assertions. At this event, Swift introduced the track 'The Fate of Ophelia' and the album was clearly part of the presentation. Flagg's attorneys argue that Swift identified the album title herself at this gala, yet her legal team stopped short of repeating the claim in court to avoid validating Flagg's evidence. This discrepancy has fueled Flagg's argument that Swift is manipulating the record to avoid admitting business presence in California.

Future Procedural Steps in the Litigation

The ongoing litigation highlights the tension between artistic expression and trademark protection in the entertainment industry. Flagg continues to seek damages and hopes to stop Swift from selling merchandise under the album title. Meanwhile, Swift and TAS Rights Management are determined to keep the case out of California courts, citing their Tennessee base. The judge must now weigh the new evidence of Swift's California activities against the defense's jurisdictional arguments. The outcome of this motion could determine whether the case proceeds in federal court in California or is dismissed entirely.