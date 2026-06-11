Taylor Swift's Performance of You've Got A Friend In Me Draws Criticism

Taylor Swift faced criticism from Toy Story fans for her performance of the classic song You've Got A Friend In Me alongside Randy Newman at the Toy Story 5 premiere.

Taylor Swift earned some rare criticism as some Toy Story fans came after her vocals while singing a classic alongside legend Randy Newman . The 36-year-old pop megastar performed 1995 smash hit You've Got A Friend in Me from the original Disney film at the Toy Story 5 premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Video of the surprise performance with the 82-year-old music icon was posted online as fans of the animated film were quick to criticize Swift's performance. One wrote on X: 'it’s impressive how she can make any song sound so bland and lifeless with her voice.

' 'Its giving 2am drunk karaoke,' another wrote. 'If I were an artist, I'd be so mad that she covered my song. Her vocals are terrible,' a different commenter wrote while the original poster replied: 'her singing is so flat and has no emotion at all.

' Taylor Swift earned some rare criticism as some Toy Story fans came after her vocals while singing a classic alongside legend Randy Newman. The Pixar sequel features a new original track from the singer, titled I Knew It, I Knew You, which has already smashed streaming records.

Regardless, after making a surprise appearance on the red carpet, Taylor changed out of her pretty Erdem ensemble into a plunging yellow gown to take to the stage for her first live performance of the track. There was another surprise in store though as Taylor then introduced legendary singer/songwriter Newman.

'I am lucky enough to be here because of someone else who is the architect of the Toy Story musical universe,' she told the crowd. 'He is the king of making us feel the absolute most and pulling at our heartstrings and making us laugh and making us like he’s one of our friends, you know what I mean. I’m talking about Randy Newman.

' Randy then appeared on stage, seated at a piano before the two launched into a duet of You've Got A Friend In Me, the track which was used as the main theme song for the first Toy Story film in 1995. Taylor has penned a new track for the fifth installment, which Disney describes as 'a return to Taylor Swift's country roots', and draws inspiration from Jessie's storyline in the franchise.

The track was crafted with the help of Taylor's longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. The 36-year-old pop megastar performed 1995 smash hit You've Got A Friend in Me from the original Disney film at the Toy Story 5 premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Video of the surprise performance with the 82-year-old music icon was posted online as fans of the animated film were quick to criticize Swift's performance. Some Swifties defended the performance.

Swift stunned on the red carpet Elsewhere at the premiere Taylor couldn't contain her smile as she got her childhood VHS tape of Toy Story signed by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. On stage Taylor praised Joan Cusack for having done 'an extraordinary job' voicing Jessie, and added, 'It was an honor to write for her, and I am very lucky that I got to write for this film.

' Elsewhere at the premiere Taylor couldn't contain her smile as she got her childhood VHS tape of Toy Story signed by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. The pop megastar beamed as Tom, 69, and Tim, 72, who voice Woody and Buzz Lightyear in the iconic Disney film, signed the 1995 VHS in a sweet moment on the red carpet.

Tim penned his character Buzz Lightyear's famous phrase: 'To infinity and beyond' and added his signature, while it is unknown what Tom wrote on the vintage 30-year-old tape





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