Taylor Swift's Solo NYC Outing Precedes Wedding With NDAs for Guests

Taylor Swift was spotted in a stylish casual outfit during a solo walk in New York City while fiancé Travis Kelce traveled to LA for his podcast. The couple recently attended a Broadway show and are enforcing strict NDAs for their upcoming July 3 wedding.

Taylor Swift , the 36-year-old Grammy-winning artist, was seen enjoying a solo outing in New York City on Monday, ahead of her much-anticipated wedding to fiancé Travis Kelce .

While Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, traveled to Los Angeles for a live recording of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason, Swift explored the streets of Greenwich Village in a chic casual ensemble. She wore a short-sleeved top with yellow trim, loose-fitting denim jeans, and open-toed tan pumps, carrying a matching tan purse over her shoulder.

Her blonde hair was parted in the middle and flowed naturally past her shoulders, complemented by dainty gold bracelets and a warm blush on her cheekbones with nude-colored satin lip tint. The singer navigated a crowded sidewalk, drawing attention with her effortless style. This solo appearance comes after the couple spent time together in New York over the weekend, including a surprise date at the Broadway play Oh, Mary! starring Maya Rudolph.

They arrived late, gave a standing ovation during the curtain call, and later dined at The Eighty Six steakhouse. Swift wore a velvet dark burgundy ankle dress and open-toed heels for the theater outing, with her hair in a simple updo. As their July 3 wedding in New York City approaches, reports reveal that guests are required to sign nondisclosure agreements before receiving details, with invitations being extended via phone calls and locations kept secret.

Family and close friends are also asked to sign NDAs, and attendees have not been given exact specifics beyond a summer date. The extreme privacy measures underscore the couple's desire for an intimate, secure celebration amidst their high-profile lives





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding NDA New York Broadway Oh Mary Maya Rudolph New Heights Podcast Celebrity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wait, Is Taylor Swift Secretly a ‘Yellowstone’ Fan?The megastar mentioned Taylor Sheridan’s Western series during her induction speech into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Read more »

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce twin in red for New York City pre-wedding date nightTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce kept things low-key and matchy-matchy for their pre-wedding Broadway date night

Read more »

Kyle Bevan case LIVE as 'Iceman' Mark Fellows and two other killers on trialMark Fellows, David Taylor and Lee Newall deny murdering Kyle Bevan at HMP Wakefield

Read more »

The biggest celebrity weddings of 2026 so far, from Perrie Edwards to Taylor SwiftMetro looks back at the celeb weddings of 2026 from Dua Lipa to Venezuela Fury. Plus looks ahead to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's nuptials.

Read more »