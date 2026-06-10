Taylor Swift's Spray Tan Mishap Steals Spotlight at Toy Story 5 Premiere Amid Wedding News

Taylor Swift experienced a rare beauty glitch with an uneven spray tan at the Toy Story 5 premiere, sparking fan reactions online, while she also premiered a new hit song and prepared for a high-profile wedding.

At the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on the red carpet, initially turning heads in a stunning denim off-the-shoulder Erdem dress adorned with rhinestones and floral embroidery.

The Grammy winner, 36, accessorized with a diamond horseshoe pendant necklace, a clever tribute to the cowgirl character Jessie, and wore her signature ruby red lips. However, her meticulously planned look encountered an unexpected hiccup as sharp-eyed fans and online commenters immediately spotlighted a significant beauty mishap: an uneven spray tan. While her legs were deeply bronzed, the sides of her feet and ankles remained strikingly pale, creating a harsh contrast.

Additionally, her chest, shoulders, and face appeared several shades lighter than her tanned legs, prompting a wave of humorous and concerned reactions across social media platforms like Reddit, where users joked about the appearance of "ankle socks" and questioned "What's going on with the spray tan?

" Despite this minor setback, Swift remained the evening's centerpiece, as the event celebrated the premiere of the Pixar sequel featuring a brand-new original song from her titled I Knew It, I Knew You. The track, described by Disney as a return to her country roots and crafted with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, draws inspiration from Jessie's storyline and has already shattered streaming records.

Swift took the stage following the screening to praise Joan Cusack, the voice of Jessie, for her "extraordinary job" and called it an honor to write for the film. She also lauded Randy Newman, the architect of the franchise's musical universe, before joining him for a duet of You've Got A Friend In Me and performing a piano rendition of her new single.

In other news, preparations for Swift's upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce are reportedly in full swing, with the power couple said to have booked New York City's Madison Square Garden for the Fourth of July weekend at a cost approaching $1 million per night for at least three days, totaling a multi-million dollar expense for the venue despite its publicly traded ownership requiring standard rates. The arena's lack of windows and underground parking are expected to offer significant privacy for the A-list event, while sources note the singer has previously sold out the venue eight times.

The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for both Swift and Kelce, as well as Madison Square Garden, for comment





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Taylor Swift Toy Story 5 Spray Tan Beauty Fail I Knew It I Knew You Wedding Travis Kelce Madison Square Garden Randy Newman Premiere

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