Taylor Swift's Wedding Designer Speculation and Inspiration

The article discusses the speculation surrounding Taylor Swift's wedding designer and the inspiration for her wedding dress, which is believed to be inspired by Elizabeth Taylor's gown when she married Conrad Hilton in 1950.

Taylor Swift's bodyguard was seen with a Stella McCartney dress in a garment bag outside of her New York apartment amid rampant speculation who her wedding designer is going to be.

The 36-year-old megastar - who partied with pal Lena Dunham recently - is set to tie the knot with football star Travis Kelce in the Big Apple on July 3. Daily Mail recently confirmed. Swifties have been trying to figure out who the Style hitmaker will be wearing on her big day so no doubt this will raise eyebrows among them.

Her bodyguard was seen outside of her home with a large white garment bag and large tote bag from the 54-year-old English high fashion designer. Daily Mail has reached out to Swift's representatives for comment and have yet to hear back.

Though the designer is still yet to be revealed, the inspiration for the wedding dress has been revealed as Daily Mail revealed exclusively last month that it will be inspired by Elizabeth Taylor's gown when she married Conrad Hilton in 1950.

The 36-year-old megastar - who partied with pal Lena Dunham recently - is set to tie the knot with football star Travis Kelce in the Big Apple on July 3. Daily Mail recently confirmed; seen in March in LA. The singer made it clear she is a big fan of the late Cleopatra actress when she wrote a song dedicated to her on her latest album, The Life Of A Showgirl.

'Taylor spent so much time looking at old photos of Elizabeth Taylor when she was making her music video for that song that she became enamored with the movie queen's style,' a source told The Daily Mail. So when she started thinking about her wedding dress, she looked up Elizabeth's old gowns online. Swift was taken by the Giant star's 1950 gown because it was 'so flattering,' said the source.

'Taylor said she liked how it was old fashioned and came in at the waistline, plus the lace detailing,' it was also shared. The source did not know the name of the fashion designer working on the dress - it has been speculated she may go with Sarah Burton (formerly Alexander McQueen) or Vivienne Westwood - but did say that it was not Oscar de la Renta. Hilton and Taylor were married on May 6, 1950, when Taylor was 18.

Their lavish wedding was a major media event as it was also a promotion for Taylor's film Father Of The Bride. The difficult marriage lasted only eight months, ending in divorce in 1951. Nicky Hilton Jr was the son of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton, making him Paris Hilton's grandfather's brother. Swift is seen out and about in the Big Apple on Tuesday.

Though the designer is still yet to be revealed, the inspiration for the wedding dress has been revealed as Daily Mail revealed exclusively last month that it will be inspired by Elizabeth Taylor's gown when she married Conrad Hilton in 1950. Meanwhile, it has also been previously claimed that the singer has asked some of her celebrity pals to be her bridesmaids, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.

Swift's A-list friends are reportedly planning surprises for her upcoming nuptials to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. According to The U.S. Sun, some of her close celebrity pals are part of the bridal party and will show never-before-seen photos and videos of the pop star to wedding guests. Gomez is also working on a special performance by the bridal party who will belt out Swift's hits from over the years.

Everyone loved the chance to praise Taylor while singing and dancing together, the insider said. Kelce is also reportedly set to take part in the moment and 'wants to do everything he can to ensure she has the best wedding day ever and to build lasting memories.

' It has also been previously claimed that the singer has asked some of her celebrity pals to be her bridesmaids, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid. Last month in April, the Daily Mail confirmed that Swift and Kelce - who have been romantically linked since 2023 - are set to tie the knot in New York on July 3. It was previously speculated that the couple would say 'I do' at her lavish Rhode Island estate





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