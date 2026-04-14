Taylor Swift's Wedding Dress to Feature Vintage Flair Inspired by Elizabeth Taylor

Pop star Taylor Swift's wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce is set to be a star-studded affair, with details emerging about the singer's wedding dress. The gown is expected to draw inspiration from Elizabeth Taylor's iconic style, with a vintage aesthetic. The wedding will take place in Rhode Island with a guest list of around 150 guests. The couple is planning a traditional ceremony.

Taylor Swift 's upcoming wedding to football star Travis Kelce in June is generating significant buzz, particularly surrounding her wedding dress. Sources suggest the white gown will draw inspiration from a vintage design, specifically echoing the style of legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor . Swift's admiration for Elizabeth Taylor is well-documented, evidenced by a song dedicated to her on her latest album, which led Swift to delve into photos of the iconic actress. The dress is expected to reflect a classic and flattering silhouette, with details reminiscent of Taylor's 1950 wedding gown from her marriage to Conrad Hilton, the great-uncle of Paris Hilton. While the exact designer remains undisclosed, speculation includes names like Sarah Burton and Vivienne Westwood. Adding to the anticipation, the possibility of Swift incorporating a piece of Elizabeth Taylor 's jewelry into her wedding ensemble is being considered. Given the positive reception of Swift's tribute to Taylor, the estate is likely to give its approval.

The wedding, set for June 13th in Rhode Island, will be a more intimate affair than initially planned, with a guest list of around 150 people. The location is reportedly Swift's $18 million Rhode Island mansion, offering a private and picturesque setting for the celebration. The singer and football star, both 36 years old, are planning a traditional ceremony, complete with classic elements such as a father-daughter dance. Notable guests are expected, including celebrity friends like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, and Zoë Kravitz, along with Kelce's closest friends, his brother Jason Kelce, teammate Patrick Mahomes, and actor Miles Teller. The venue will likely include the use of Ocean House, a five-star seaside resort nearby.

The wedding plans, however, are subject to Swift's meticulous approach, with potential 'Plan B' and 'Plan C' options in place. The couple initially considered a larger celebration but have opted for a more private gathering. Swift's engagement ring was crafted by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, and it's uncertain whether she will use them as a wedding band. Details regarding the menu, flowers, and the towering cake are also under development. The wedding is expected to be a classic event with traditional elements, reflecting Swift and Kelce's personal styles. The news is stirring anticipation among fans and media outlets alike, eager to witness the union of two prominent figures.





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