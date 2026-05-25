Taylor Swift's Wedding Guests Not Thrilled With Request

Some of Taylor Swift's wedding guests were not too thrilled with one of the requests made on her wedding invitation. The singer previously let her friends know her nuptials to Travis Kelce would take place on July 3 in New York City with the venue to be named later. Now, the Daily Mail has learned that the performer has decided that some of her guests will not be able to take a date to the major event.

Some of Taylor Swift 's guests were not too thrilled with one of the requests made on her wedding invitation. The singer previously let her friends know her nuptials to Travis Kelce would take place on July 3 in New York City with the venue to be named later.

Now, the Daily Mail has learned that the performer has decided that some of her guests will not be able to take a date to the major event. Some invitees will be able to bring a guest with them so it doesn't feel totally fair, the source added. Some of Taylor Swift's wedding guests were not too thrilled with one of the requests that she made on her wedding invitation for her Travis Kelce nuptials.

The singer let her friends know her nuptials to Kelce would take place on July 3 in New York City; a general invite from Lone Star Art Store is pictured. She also said, 'It's the wedding of the year, but I may sit this one out because I am shy.

' There is also no venue named yet for the high-profile nuptials. Guests will find out where the wedding is taking place the morning of July 3. Some of Taylor Swift's wedding guests were not too thrilled with one of the requests that she made on her wedding invitation for her Travis Kelce nuptials.

The singer let her friends know her nuptials to Kelce would take place on July 3 in New York City; a general invite from Lone Star Art Store is pictured. She also said, 'It's the wedding of the year, but I may sit this one out because I am shy.

' There is also no venue named yet for the high-profile nuptials. Guests will find out where the wedding is taking place the morning of July 3. Some of Taylor Swift's wedding guests were not too thrilled with one of the requests that she made on her wedding invitation for her Travis Kelce nuptials.

The singer let her friends know her nuptials to Kelce would take place on July 3 in New York City; a general invite from Lone Star Art Store is pictured. She also said, 'It's the wedding of the year, but I may sit this one out because I am shy.

' There is also no venue named yet for the high-profile nuptials. Guests will find out where the wedding is taking place the morning of July 3





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Taylor Swift Wedding Guests Request Venue Date New York City Lone Star Art Store Waldorf Astoria New York John F Kennedy Jacqueline Kennedy Grace Kelly Prince Rainier III Elizabeth Taylor Stella Mccartney Elizabeth Taylor's Wedding Look Custom-Designed Old Mine-Cut Diamond Engagemen Kindred Lubeck Of Artifex Fine Jewelry Andy Reid Bradley Cooper Emma Stone Lena Dunham Zoe Kravitz Patrick Mahomes Miles Teller

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