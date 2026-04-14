Taylor Swift's Wedding to Travis Kelce: A Vintage-Inspired Celebration

Pop star Taylor Swift's wedding to NFL player Travis Kelce in June will be inspired by Elizabeth Taylor's classic wedding style, and is set to be a private and stylish event at her Rhode Island mansion.

Taylor Swift 's upcoming wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce in June promises a blend of classic elegance and personal touches, with the iconic Elizabeth Taylor serving as a major source of inspiration. The pop sensation is set to channel the timeless style of the legendary actress, particularly her 1950 wedding gown from her marriage to Conrad Hilton, the great-uncle of Paris Hilton. A source revealed that Swift has been captivated by Elizabeth Taylor 's vintage aesthetic, particularly after dedicating a song and creating a music video about the Hollywood icon on her latest album, The Life Of A Showgirl. The singer's admiration extends beyond the gown itself, with speculation that she might even incorporate a piece of Taylor's iconic jewelry into her bridal ensemble. The influence of the late Cleopatra star is undeniable, shaping not only the design of Swift's wedding dress but also the overall ambiance of the highly anticipated event.

Swift's bridal vision is rooted in a sense of classic romance. The source emphasized that Swift was particularly drawn to the flattering silhouette and lace detailing of Elizabeth Taylor's gown, which will inform the design of her own dress. While the name of the designer remains undisclosed, sources confirm it will not be Oscar de la Renta. The wedding itself is planned for June 13 in Rhode Island at Swift’s $18 million mansion with ocean views, and preparations are well underway. The couple, both 36 years old, are focusing on every detail from the guest list to the menu and flowers. The wedding is expected to be a more intimate affair with an estimated 150 guests, including close friends like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, and Zoë Kravitz, as well as Kelce's inner circle, including his brother Jason Kelce, teammate Patrick Mahomes, and actor Miles Teller. The ceremony is planned to be traditional with the details of the day carefully considered, and the event aims to be very private.

Beyond the wedding dress, the source suggests that Swift might incorporate a piece of Elizabeth Taylor's jewelry. The pop star’s jeweler for the engagement ring, Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, may also play a role in the wedding jewelry. The couple have carefully curated their guest list, incorporating celebrities and close friends to make their special day. The setting, at her Rhode Island mansion, promises both privacy and scenic beauty, allowing the couple to celebrate their love in an intimate yet stylish setting. Although initially considering a larger wedding, Swift and Kelce have opted for a more private celebration. Despite the scaled-down guest list, the wedding will retain traditional elements, like the father-daughter dance and the mother-son dance. With all the plans falling into place, the anticipation continues to build for Swift and Kelce's nuptials, which will embody both classic Hollywood glamour and a personal touch.





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