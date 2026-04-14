Taylor Swift's Wedding: Vintage Glamour Inspired by Elizabeth Taylor

Pop star Taylor Swift is planning a wedding inspired by Elizabeth Taylor's style. The ceremony is set for June with Travis Kelce, and will be held in Rhode Island with a guest list of approximately 150 people.

Taylor Swift 's wedding is shaping up to be a glamorous affair with a strong vintage influence. The singer, set to marry football star Travis Kelce in June, is drawing inspiration from the iconic Elizabeth Taylor for her wedding gown. Sources indicate that Swift is captivated by Taylor's timeless style, particularly her 1950 wedding dress from her marriage to Conrad Hilton, Paris Hilton's great uncle. The design is expected to feature a classic silhouette with a fitted waistline and delicate lace detailing, mirroring the elegance of Taylor's iconic look. While the designer remains a secret, speculation points towards Sarah Burton (formerly of Alexander McQueen) or Vivienne Westwood. The source also mentioned that Swift might consider incorporating a piece of Elizabeth Taylor 's jewelry to complement her wedding ensemble, further paying homage to the legendary actress. This choice reflects Swift's admiration for Taylor, which is evident in her latest album, where she dedicated a song to the Hollywood icon. The collaboration with the Elizabeth Taylor estate for the song and video suggests a positive relationship, increasing the likelihood of borrowing a piece of jewelry for the big day. The singer will likely wear a wedding band from Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, who made her engagement ring or jewelry from Audry Rose.

The wedding is planned for June 13th in Rhode Island, with the location set to be her $18 million mansion with its ocean views and generous lawns. The event is expected to be a more intimate gathering, with approximately 150 guests, including close friends and fellow celebrities. The wedding will include classic elements such as the father-daughter and mother-son dances. Taylor and Travis wanted a private ceremony and the guest list grew over time. Sources have stated there will be many celebrities. The private and guarded wedding will also host some guests at the Ocean House, a nearby five-star seaside resort.

The couple's decision to keep the wedding relatively small reflects their desire for a more intimate celebration, scaling back initial plans for a larger event. With the date, location, and key elements in place, Swift is focusing on the finer details, from the guest list and menu to the flowers and towering cake. Her attention to detail and careful consideration of every aspect of the wedding, including the vintage-inspired gown and possible heirloom jewelry, highlights her commitment to creating a memorable and stylish event. The choice of Rhode Island offers a private and scenic backdrop for the ceremony. The choice of Elizabeth Taylor as inspiration demonstrates the depth of Swift's admiration for classic Hollywood style, reflecting her appreciation for timeless elegance and beauty. The couple aims to create a memorable and intimate celebration for their closest friends and family.





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