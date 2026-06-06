Taylor Swift Smashes Multiple Records with New Toy Story 5 Track

Grammy winner Taylor Swift has made a grand return to the country genre with her new single I Knew It, I Knew You, which has broken multiple streaming records. The song, part of the Disney-Pixar film Toy Story 5, has become the most-streamed country track by a female artist in a single day on Spotify and Apple Music's biggest Country single of 2026.

Taylor Swift has smashed multiple records with her new Toy Story 5 track which dropped just after midnight on Friday. The 36-year-old Grammy winner, who is preparing to tie the knot with NFL player Travis Kelce , made her grand return to the country genre with the single I Knew It , I Knew You .

And within 24 hours, the song broke streaming records including on Spotify, which shared on X that the tune became the most-streamed country track by a female artist in a single day in Spotify history. Apple Music also gave an update on its own account alongside the caption: @taylorswift13 did it again.

I Knew It, I Knew You became the streaming service's biggest Country single of 2026 and broke Apple Music's all-time record for biggest soundtrack single, based on first-day plays. And over on Amazon Music, the song had the biggest first 24-hour streaming debut globally for any song on the platform this year so far. Taylor Swift, 36, has smashed multiple records with her new Toy Story 5 track which dropped just after midnight on Friday; seen in 2025 in L.A.

The Grammy winner made her grand return to the country genre with the single I Knew It, I Knew You; Toy Story 5 (2026) seen above Earlier this week, Swift announced that she would be dropping the soundtrack single for Disney-Pixar's animated film Toy Story 5 which hits theaters on June 19. I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie, she penned to her fans on Instagram.

Taylor Swift's disheveled new look leaves fans baffled as she poses with former Disney boss The Grammy winner had the chance to catch an early screening of the movie and fell instantly in love with it. Swift added that she wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?

On Friday, the country track became available and the star reflected on bringing the tune to life alongside a throwback video when she was a little girl wearing a country-themed outfit. Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time, she typed. Swift gave a special shout out to brilliant Toy Story 5 writer and director Andrew Stanton for imagining me for this, all those years ago when you wrote this newest film.

The songstress also sent gratitude to singer-songwriter Randy Newman for the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you've meticulously woven over the years. On Friday, the country track became available and the star reflected on bringing the tune to life alongside a throwback video when she was a little girl wearing a country-themed outfit Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time, she typed The songstress also sent gratitude to singer-songwriter Randy Newman for the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you've meticulously woven over the years.

You created the Toy Story musical world, and we are lucky to get to live in it. By we, I mean myself and my pal @jackantonoff, she further gushed. We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods.

Fans jumped to social media to share their thoughts on the track as some believe she could win an Oscar for the soundtrack single. And the oscar goes to TAYLOR SWIFT, one penned, while another wrote, Do yall hear that its the sound or the academy carving out her Oscar by hand already. I Knew It, I Knew You marks Swift's return to the country genre since 2021 after she dropped the re-release of her Red album.

Back in April, the star sent fans into a meltdown when a countdown clock briefly appeared on her official website, but vanished just minutes later. The background consisted of a blue sky as well as white puffy clouds, which some pointed out had similarities to the wallpaper inside Andy's bedroom in Toy Story. Toy Story 5 is set to hit theaters on June 19, which had caused Swifties to guess she could possibly appear in the soundtrack at the time.

Fans jumped to social media to share their thoughts on the track as some believe she could win an Oscar for the soundtrack single; seen in 2024 in Paris Along with recently breaking streaming records, Swift's nuptials to Kelce are quickly approaching Along with recently breaking streaming records, Swift's nuptials to Kelce are quickly approaching. The Daily Mail previously confirmed that Swift and Kelce are set to tie the knot in New York on July 3.

It was previously speculated that the couple would say I do at her lavish Rhode Island estate. A source exclusively claimed to the Daily Mail on Friday that the couple are set to tie the knot at Madison Square Garden in NYC, and fans will be invited to celebrate





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