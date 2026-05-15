Taylor Swift Spotted in New York City, Wearing Bridal White, Days After Revealing Unusual Wedding Invite Method

Taylor Swift, the 36-year-old Grammy winner, was spotted in New York City on Thursday, wearing bridal white. She was seen at the exclusive membership club Zero Bond, where she attended Lena Dunham's 40th birthday bash. Swift has been inviting guests and celebrity pals to her upcoming wedding via phone call, according to TMZ. The unusual way guests have been receiving invites to her nuptials to Travis Kelce has been revealed. Swift has been making some calls herself while her team has also been helping with others. However, guests have not been informed of the exact location of the nuptials or a specific date. Instead, they have been told to keep schedules open for the summer.

Taylor Swift opted for bridal white again as she was spotted enjoying an outing in New York City on Thursday. The 36-year-old Grammy winner, who rocked a chic white dress while stopping by Lena Dunham 's 40th birthday bash on Tuesday, flashed a smile as she arrived to the exclusive membership club Zero Bond .

It comes as the unusual way guests have been receiving invites to her forthcoming nuptials to Travis Kelce has been revealed. The songstress donned a $1,190 white blouse from Stella McCartney that had a thin black belt wrapped around her waist for a stylish flare. Swift additionally slipped into a pair of loose-fitting tan trousers as well as open-toed black heels. Her blonde locks were parted in the middle and effortlessly flowed down in light waves past her shoulders.

Taylor Swift, 36, opted for bridal white again as she was spotted enjoying an outing in New York City on Thursday. The Bad Blood singer carried a small black purse in her hand and added dainty gold jewelry to complete the look. A light blush was added to her cheekbones while a peach-colored tint was worn on her lips.

Swift was seen making her way on a crowded sidewalk as she headed towards the entrance of the venue in the NoHo neighborhood of NYC. It comes shortly after it was revealed the music artist is reportedly inviting guests and celebrity pals to her upcoming wedding via phone call, per TMZ. Sources claimed to the outlet that Swift has been making some calls herself while her team has also been helping with others.

However, guests have not been informed of the exact location of the nuptials or a specific date. Instead, they have been told to keep schedules open for the summer. Insiders told TMZ that calling guests rather than sending traditional invitations is to try to keep details of the wedding private and prevent leaks. Daily Mail has reached out to Swift's reps for comment, but did not immediately hear back





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Taylor Swift Bridal White New York City Zero Bond Lena Dunham Travis Kelce Grammy Winner Unusual Wedding Invite Method Phone Call Celebrity Pals Nuptials Exclusive Membership Club Noho Neighborhood Of NYC Daily Mail TMZ

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