Taylor Swift Steals Toy Story 5 Premiere with Surprise Performance and Randy Newman Duet

Taylor Swift surprised fans at the Toy Story 5 premiere by performing her new original song and dueting with Randy Newman at the Dolby Theatre. The pop star, who wrote a track inspired by Jessie, also received signed memorabilia from Tom Hanks and Tim Allen.

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the Toy Story 5 premiere held at LA's Dolby Theatre on Tuesday, ultimately stealing the show. The Pixar sequel features a new original track from the singer, titled I Knew It, I Knew You, which has already achieved significant streaming success.

After appearing on the red carpet in an elegant Erdem ensemble, Swift changed into a plunging yellow gown to take the stage for the first live performance of the new song. The evening held another surprise as Swift then introduced the legendary singer-songwriter Randy Newman, praising him as the architect of the Toy Story musical universe and the master of pulling at heartstrings.

Newman then appeared on stage, seated at a piano, and the two launched into a duet of You've Got A Friend In Me, the main theme from the original 1995 Toy Story film. Swift explained that her new track for the fifth installment was inspired by Jessie's storyline and represents a return to her country roots, crafted with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

She expressed honor in writing for the film and specifically praised Joan Cusack for her extraordinary work voicing Jessie. In a heartfelt moment on the red carpet, Swift received a signed copy of her childhood VHS tape of Toy Story from Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, the voices of Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Tim Allen penned his character's famous phrase 'To infinity and beyond' along with his signature, while Tom Hanks also added his signature.

Swift was visibly beaming throughout the ceremony, having stolen the spotlight not only with her performance but also with her fashion choices, including an off-the-shoulder embellished Erdem dress on the red carpet and a diamond horseshoe necklace as a nod to Jessie





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