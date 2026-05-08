Taylor Swift Stepped Out in a Perfect Outfit for Spring - and We've Found Her Exact £315 Dress

Taylor Swift was among names including Georgia May Jagger, Lily James and Cara Delevingne who headed to the famous Hart pub in London.

Taylor Swift just stepped out in the perfect outfit for spring - and we've found her exact £315 dress. The pop megastar was among names including Georgia May Jagger, Lily James and Cara Delevingne who headed to the famous Hart pub in London, before celebrations continued with an after party at 77 at the luxury BoTree hotel in Marylebone.

Now, the Daily Mail have found the exact match to the Cruel Summer hitmaker's exact outfit as well as a number of stylish high-street lookalikes. Taylor accessorised her look with a £1,440 sage green JW Anderson Loafer handbag, while Travis sported a grey embroidered suit and a silver necklace as they made their way into the venue.

As wedding season approaches, as well as her own wedding this summer, Taylor really gave fans a lesson in wedding guest dressing in the stylish frock. Taylor Swift's exact outfit here at the link





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Taylor Swift Celebration Poppy Delevingne Hart Pub In London After Party Boulevard Hotel Floral Corset Midi Dress Masked Bootie Chains Grey Embroidered Suit Sage Green Handbag WWD Wedding Season Approaches

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