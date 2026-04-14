Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce at Tommy Hilfiger Campaign Shoot in NYC

Pop superstar Taylor Swift was present in New York City on Monday to support her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce, during a campaign shoot for Tommy Hilfiger. Swift stayed inside the Plaza Hotel while Kelce was photographed in Central Park, showcasing an all-American look. The couple's public display of support comes as they are set to marry in July, continuing to captivate the public's interest.

Taylor Swift showed her support for her fiancé, Travis Kelce , during a Tommy Hilfiger campaign shoot in New York City on Monday. The singer, whose age is 36, was present at the shoot, which took place in Central Park. According to a source who spoke with the Daily Mail, Swift arrived at the location around 2 pm and spent her time inside the Plaza Hotel while Kelce, also 36, was being photographed outside.

The source described Kelce as appearing 'nice' and 'happy' throughout the shoot, even interacting with the New York Police Department by shaking hands. Kelce's attire reflected an all-American aesthetic, with him sporting a navy jacket over a red plaid shirt, a white tee, khaki pants, and black loafers. The insider noted that while fans were generally respectful, occasionally they would call out his name, prompting a friendly wave from the football player. Swift departed the shoot around 5 pm. Kelce is scheduled to resume shooting the campaign the following day.

This event highlights the strong bond between the couple and their ability to balance their busy professional lives with the support they offer each other. The media attention surrounding the pair often focuses on their personal lives, especially with their upcoming wedding in July. The presence of Taylor Swift at the shoot provided an opportunity for fans to catch a glimpse of the superstar and her support for her fiancé. Furthermore, the campaign itself has generated interest, given the brand association and the celebrity appeal of both Kelce and Swift.

The couple's relationship continues to captivate the public's imagination, fueled by public appearances and glimpses into their private lives. The event is a testament to the fact that even amidst professional obligations, supporting each other remains a priority for the couple. This campaign shoot is one of many public appearances the pair have made in recent months. Their relationship continues to be a hot topic, with fans eager to hear details of their upcoming wedding. Their mutual support strengthens their relationship, showcasing an inspiring image of a loving partnership in the public eye.

Beyond the specific details of the shoot, the incident is a reflection of the pervasive interest in celebrity relationships. The media’s fascination with Swift and Kelce’s partnership is understandable, as both are incredibly successful in their respective fields, and their relationship has been widely celebrated. Their mutual support extends beyond just simple appearances. Kelce was also seen tossing a football during the shoot, suggesting the incorporation of his professional identity. Model Gigi Hadid, a close friend of Swift's, was also reportedly involved in the shoot, which shows a friendly connection and a supportive environment.

The event underscores the importance of a strong partnership, as the stars offer each other encouragement throughout their professional endeavors. Their presence, as a couple, continues to be a draw for media coverage, with the news outlet eagerly reporting on their shared moments. This public support shows that they have a good relationship with each other, supporting each other in their professional lives





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