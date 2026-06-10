Taylor Swift Surprises Fans with Unexpected Performance at Toy Story 5 Premiere

Taylor Swift made a stylish appearance at the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she surprised fans with an unexpected performance. The singer, 36, stole the spotlight as she arrived at the Dolby Theatre in a leggy off-the-shoulder embellished dress by Erdem. The Pixar sequel features a brand-new original track from the superstar, titled I Knew It, I Knew You, which has already smashed streaming records.

Taylor Swift made a stylish appearance at the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she surprised fans with an unexpected performance.

The singer, 36, stole the spotlight as she arrived at the Dolby Theatre in a leggy off-the-shoulder embellished dress by Erdem. The striking denim ensemble featured a corseted bodice with a raw hem and eclectic patches. She completed the look with open-toe gold heels and wore her signature red lipstick. Swift styled her hair in a sophisticated half-up look, leaving her thick bangs to frame her face.

She also wore a necklace with a diamond horseshoe pendant, which appeared to be a nod to the film's cowgirl Jessie. The Pixar sequel features a brand-new original track from the superstar, titled I Knew It, I Knew You, which has already smashed streaming records. The song, which Disney describes as a return to Taylor Swift's country roots, draws inspiration from Jessie's storyline in the franchise and was crafted with the help of Swift's longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Following the screening of the Pixar sequel, Swift took to the stage to address the audience before treating them to an exclusive performance. Swift - who switched into a yellow gown inside - praised Cusack for having done an extraordinary job voicing Jesse, and added, It was an honor to write for her, and I am very lucky that I got to write for this film as per Deadline.

I am also lucky enough to be here because of someone else who is the architect of the Toy Story musical universe, she went on. He is the king of making us feel the absolute most and pulling at our heartstrings and making us laugh and making us like hes one of our friends, you know what I mean. Im talking about Randy Newman. She then joined him for a duet of You Got A Friend In Me.

The star also performed a piano rendition of her new song. It comes amid news that Swift and Travis Kelce's lavish summer wedding is gearing up to be a very pricey affair. The Love Story hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, have reportedly rented New York City's Madison Square Garden to host their wedding over the Fourth of July weekend.

The power couple are said to have paid well into the millions for the venue, which they have booked for at least three days - one day for set up, the day of the wedding, and the day after - according to TMZ. The singer has performed a total of eight sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden throughout her career.

However, sources said the pair had to pay full price, as the venue is owned by a publicly traded company, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., which must prioritize shareholders. The World's Most Famous Arena also offers a great amount of privacy for the superstar and her A-list guests, as there are no windows at the venue and there is underground parking.

While specific details about the ceremony remain tightly under wraps, the multi-day setup suggests that it will be an extravagant production





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Taylor Swift Toy Story 5 Premiere Los Angeles Performance Randy Newman Jessie Country Roots Streaming Records Madison Square Garden Wedding Travis Kelce Disney Pixar Erdem Dolby Theatre New Song Piano Rendition Yellow Gown Jack Antonoff You Got A Friend In Me Fourth Of July Weekend A-List Guests World's Most Famous Arena Underground Parking

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