Taylor Swift to skip 2026 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift has decided to skip out on the upcoming American Music Awards despite being this year's most nominated star. She will not be attending the ceremony on May 25 in Las Vegas, Nevada as her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce is quickly approaching.

Taylor Swift has decided to skip out on the upcoming American Music Awards despite being this year's most nominated star. She will not be attending the ceremony on May 25 in Las Vegas, Nevada as her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce is quickly approaching.

Swift is up for a total of eight awards at the show and last appeared at a major award show in March. The singer is also the record-holder for the most wins of all time at the American Music Awards with a total of 40 awards. The speculation surrounding Swift's prenuptial agreement with Kelce is also making headlines. If they choose to ink a legally binding contract, location is a critical factor in a potential divorce





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American Music Awards Taylor Swift According To People Wedding NFL Prenuptial Agreement Location Record-Holder Re-Recording Artist Of The Year Album Of The Year Best Female Pop Artist Best Pop Album Song Of The Year Best Music Video Best Pop Song Song Of The Summer

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