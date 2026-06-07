Taylor Swift tops DailyMail+ America 250 most powerful women list, Michelle Obama second

A poll by JL Partners ranks Taylor Swift as the most powerful woman in the US, followed by Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and former Vice President Kamala Harris, highlighting the varied sources of influence from music, media and politics.

The DailyMail+ America 250 Power List, released to mark the nation's upcoming 250th birthday on July 4, offers a snapshot of the many ways women shape influence in the United States.

The ranking is based on exclusive polling conducted by JL Partners, which surveyed a balanced cross‑section of roughly 35 percent Democrats, 35 percent Republicans and 30 percent independents. Respondents were asked who they consider the most powerful and influential woman in America, and the results reveal a diverse array of paths to power that extend far beyond elected office.

The list includes political insiders, media moguls, entertainment icons and Wall Street titans, with a surprising mixture of current and former public figures. Notably, four women named Trump appear on the list, while the top three positions are held by individuals who have never held elected office. The poll also shows that former first ladies remain potent forces, with two of them landing in the top six.

At the summit of the ranking sits pop star Taylor Swift, whose Eras tour generated more than two billion dollars in revenue and whose social media reach exceeds 280 million followers. Swift's influence stretched into the political arena during the 2024 presidential election, when she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Instagram, praising her as a steady‑handed leader.

Swift also urged young people to register and vote early, prompting a highly publicised backlash from former President Donald Trump, who repeatedly posted hostile messages about her on Truth Social. Although Harris ultimately lost the election, Swift's endorsement underscored the growing clout of cultural figures in shaping voter behavior.

Second place belongs to former First Lady Michelle Obama, who topped the rankings among Democratic respondents. Her continued visibility through public speaking engagements, a popular memoir and a strong social media presence cemented her status as a leading voice on education and health issues.

Former Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett occupied the fifth slot as the highest‑ranking conservative woman, while Oprah Winfrey claimed the third position thanks to her expansive media empire, lucrative product endorsements and a production company that shapes Hollywood narratives. Former Vice President Harris took fourth place, reflecting the residual influence of her four‑year tenure in the Senate and the White House, as well as her historic role as the first female district attorney of San Francisco.

The list also highlighted key behind‑the‑scenes figures such as Susie Wiles, Donald Trump's chief of staff, who was identified as the most powerful woman inside the White House, and Erika Kirk of Turning Point USA, noted for her impact on conservative activism. Overall, the DailyMail+ America 250 Power List illustrates that authority in the United States can arise from music stages, television studios, judicial benches and the corridors of power, and that the reach of these women extends well beyond traditional political titles





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