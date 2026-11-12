Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding Gift Charity Details Revealed

New details emerge about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden wedding, revealing guest donations to the Hancock County Humane Foundation in lieu of gifts.

New photographic evidence has surfaced regarding the exclusive nuptials of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, offering a rare glimpse into the couple's post-ceremony activities and charitable priorities. The image, published on social media on Wednesday by the Hancock County Humane Foundation of West Virginia, depicts the newlywed pop icon alongside her husband and two specific attendees from their July 3 wedding at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The photograph captures the 36-year-old singer and the 37-year-old National Football League star standing with Kelce's longtime agent, Mike Simon, and his wife, Lisa. This visual confirmation aligns with reports that the high-profile couple enforced a strict policy prohibiting traditional wedding presents, instead requesting that guests contribute to their chosen charities.

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Wedding Gift Policy Charitable Donations

The caption accompanying the Instagram post from the Hancock County Humane Foundation explicitly acknowledged the Simon couple's generosity, stating that Mike and Lisa made a donation in honor of the special wedding they recently attended. The foundation described the group as four beautiful people with four generous hearts, highlighting that the bride and groom specifically asked for donations to charities in lieu of physical gifts.

While the foundation celebrated the gesture, neither they nor the couple have disclosed the monetary value of the Simon's contribution. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have remained remarkably tight-lipped about their wedding ceremony both before and after the event, making this announcement one of the few pieces of wedding information shared directly with the public by attendees.

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Attendance And Celebrity Guest List

Wedding guests included a diverse array of celebrity friends and family members, with an astonishing 1,000 people in attendance at the iconic venue. Among the notable attendees were Swift's longtime friend Selena Gomez and actor Adam Sandler, who notably officiated the ceremony, leaving other guests intrigued by his role in the proceedings.

The inclusion of Mike Simon and his wife Lisa among the guests highlights the close professional and personal ties surrounding the couple. Kelce's agent was present alongside other lower-profile attendees who adhered to the couple's directive regarding gifts, a rule that had been confirmed earlier in the summer by San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Guest Activities And Rehearsal Gifts

George Kittle shared on Extra TV in June that he and Swift had instructed all guests to give absolutely no gifts and to instead make donations to charities of their choosing. However, the 100 guests who attended the couple's rehearsal dinner received a distinct commemorative present, described by Page Six as a champagne flute decorated with diamonds.

These personalized glasses were reportedly presented in black velvet boxes with the couple's initials printed in silver. Additionally, guests at the main ceremony participated in various games to win luxury items. Women had the opportunity to play games that entered them into a raffle to win a Chanel or Dior saddle bag, while men competed in a ring toss, mini-golf, or skee-ball for a chance to win a golf bag.

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Wedding Planning And Public Speculation

The decision to host a large-scale event was hinted at by Taylor Swift during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in October 2025 while promoting her latest LP, The Life of a Showgirl. When asked if the wedding would occur in 2026, Swift clarified that she was inviting Norton to an event that was already happening, indicating the scale of the celebration.

Swift explained that she avoided stressing over the guest list by not forcing herself to pare it down, a strategy that likely contributed to the massive attendance at Madison Square Garden. The couple's approach to the celebration, emphasizing charity and inclusive participation over material exchanges, reflects their unique approach to high-profile personal milestones.