Taylor Swift vs Maren Wade: Legal Battle Over 2025 Album Title

Taylor Swift has faced a legal battle with a Las Vegas showgirl and entertainer, Maren Wade, who has sued the Grammy winner for trademark infringement over her 2025 album The Life Of A Showgirl. The case has been set for a hearing on May 27.

Taylor Swift has set her legal team on a Las Vegas showgirl and entertainer who has sued the Grammy winner for trademark infringement over her 2025 album The Life Of A Showgirl .

Maren Wade, whose real name is Maren Flagg, filed a lawsuit in federal court, claiming that she initially came up with the name and concept. Flagg has asked to be awarded damages and restrict Swift to market her 2025 album under The Life Of A Showgirl title. Swift's lawyers have filed their own opposition, labeling Wade's claims 'absurd' and her lawsuit 'meritless.

' Flagg's attempt to compare her and Swift's services was also considered 'absurd' by Swift's legal team. The case has been set for a hearing on May 27





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Taylor Swift Maren Wade Trademark Infringement 2025 Album The Life Of A Showgirl

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