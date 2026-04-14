Tea Drinkers Embrace Manuka Honey as a Delicious and Healthy Sugar Alternative

Melora's Squeezy Manuka Honey collection is gaining popularity as a natural sweetener alternative, praised for its taste, health benefits, and ease of use. Available in various flavors, it's a perfect upgrade for your tea and other treats.

Tea enthusiasts are discovering a new, naturally sweet alternative to sugar, with Melora 's Squeezy Manuka Honey collection gaining significant traction as National Tea Day approaches on April 21st. The product is being praised for its delicious taste and health benefits. As a growing number of individuals actively seek to reduce their refined sugar intake, Melora 's Squeezy Manuka Honey is presented as an easy, natural substitute. Sourced from New Zealand, Manuka honey is a renowned ingredient believed to possess anti-inflammatory properties and digestive health benefits. The range's convenient squeezy bottle design and varied flavor profiles offer a user-friendly and appealing way to incorporate the honey into daily routines, especially with tea. The flavors include plain, ginger, blueberry and lemon, each designed to complement different types of beverages and other food pairings. Each bottle retails at £14.99 and provides customers with several unique flavor experiences.

Melora's Squeezy Manuka Honey range offers a compelling alternative to sugar in tea, with plain, ginger, blueberry and lemon flavors to cater to different tastes. The plain variety is ideal for those seeking a simple, natural sweetness in their tea. The ginger flavor provides a warming depth that complements black tea and herbal infusions. The blueberry flavor is versatile and enjoyed beyond the cup, adding a subtly fruity sweetness when drizzled on scones, toast or crumpets alongside a cup of tea. The lemon flavor offers a refreshing citrus lift, particularly suited for hot water or green tea. For those wishing to try a variety of flavors, Melora offers an Intense Squeezy Breakfast Mixed Flavour Pack for £45, reduced from £59.96. The pack includes all four flavors, providing a cost-effective way to sample the entire range. The range is also sold individually, giving customers the flexibility to purchase only the flavors they prefer. Consumers are also offered additional Manuka honey products from retailers like Holland & Barrett and Amazon. The Holland & Barrett Manuka Honey MGO 70+ Squeezy, available for £26.99, offers a different strength of Manuka honey, and the Manuka Gold 100 MGO Manuka Honey, available on Amazon, provides another purchase option with over 600 purchases in the last month alone.

Customer reviews for Melora's Squeezy Manuka Honey collection have been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the taste and ease of use. Online shoppers have expressed their satisfaction, with several customers describing the honey as 'absolutely delicious' and 'so healthy'. The easy-to-use squeezy bottle design has also been positively noted. Some customers, such as one user who said the honey is a 'good addition to my porridge every morning, easy to squeeze out' have found the product to be highly convenient. While some criticisms focused on the intensity of the ginger flavor being subtle, and a note that the bottles have decreased in size over the years and one discontinued flavor, the general customer sentiment is highly positive. The popularity of Melora's Squeezy Manuka Honey demonstrates a growing demand for natural sweeteners. Melora's Squeezy Manuka Honey collection, in its various flavors, offers a delicious and healthy alternative to sugar and other sweeteners, perfect for enhancing your tea experience or adding flavor to other foods





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