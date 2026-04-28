Teacher Accused of Baby's Murder Joked About Killing Him in Texts

A teacher and his partner are on trial accused of the abuse and murder of a 13-month-old boy they were attempting to adopt. Disturbing text messages reveal the teacher described the baby as 'dead meat' and joked about killing him, highlighting the alleged cruelty the child endured.

A harrowing trial is underway concerning the death of 13-month-old Preston Davey , who died in July 2023 after being placed in the care of Jamie Varley , 37, and John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, for adoption.

The court has heard disturbing evidence of text messages sent by Varley to friends and family, revealing a deeply troubling attitude towards the child. In these messages, sent shortly after Preston was placed with the couple, Varley referred to the baby as ‘dead meat’ and made chilling jokes about killing him, citing difficulties with his sleep and feeding.

The prosecution alleges that Preston, described as a ‘happy and healthy’ child upon entering their care, endured routine ill-treatment, sexual abuse, and physical assault during the four months he lived with Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley. The couple had successfully navigated the vetting process by Oldham Council and were formally approved as Preston’s adoptive parents on April 3, 2023.

However, the court was told they almost immediately struggled to cope with the demands of caring for Preston, who had a milk allergy and a reputation as a poor sleeper, even described by a former foster carer as one of the most difficult she had cared for in 25 years. Varley’s text messages reveal escalating frustration, labeling Preston as ‘annoying,’ ‘whiny,’ and constantly crying.

He expressed feeling overwhelmed, stating ‘Love him to bits but he’s killing us,’ and detailing the baby’s relentless crying and inability to be comforted. The messages also hint at growing tension within the couple’s relationship, with McGowan-Fazakerley expressing emotional distress and threatening to end the relationship. Preston was taken to hospital on three separate occasions before his death, with the couple offering explanations for suspicious bruises that failed to raise safeguarding concerns with medical professionals.

On July 27, 2023, McGowan-Fazakerley returned home to find Varley attempting to resuscitate Preston, who was in cardiac arrest. Despite being rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, the baby could not be saved. A post-mortem examination revealed 40 injuries, including severe bruising to the throat, and determined that Preston died from an ‘acute upper airway obstruction’ consistent with smothering.

Varley claims he found Preston drowning during a bath, but the prosecution argues this account is inconsistent with the pathological evidence, asserting that Preston was subjected to serious sexual assaults earlier that day which ultimately caused his death. Varley denies charges including murder, sexual assault, and child cruelty, while McGowan-Fazakerley denies causing or allowing the death of a child and child cruelty





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Preston Davey Jamie Varley John Mcgowan-Fazakerley Child Abuse Murder Trial

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