Teacher Accused of Grooming Student Spotted Amidst Resubmitted Charges, Brother Cast in Baywatch Reboot

Haley Beck, sister of actor Noah Beck, faces renewed charges related to grooming a student. The news comes as her brother is cast in the Baywatch reboot.

Haley Beck , the sister of influencer and actor Noah Beck , was recently seen in Arizona. This sighting comes shortly after police resubmitted charges against her to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. The charges stem from allegations of grooming a male student while she was a teacher at Centennial High School in Peoria, Arizona.

The accusations against Beck and another former teacher, Angela Burlaka, led to them being placed on administrative leave by the Peoria Unified School District in August 2025. The core of the accusations involves sexual misconduct with the same teenage boy, with Beck allegedly initiating the grooming process in December 2024. During this period, the student was enrolled in Beck's psychology and sociology courses. The police report details a concerning pattern of behavior, including Beck allegedly providing the student with gifts, food, drugs, and alcohol, as well as giving him over $600 and access to her car. Furthermore, she is accused of manipulating his grades and attendance records, offering him preferential treatment in the classroom. The report includes a particularly damning text message from Beck, where she referred to herself as the boy's sugar momma and wrote that it felt like straight prostitution. Noah Beck was recently cast in the Baywatch TV series reboot on Fox. The situation has garnered significant attention, partially due to the high profile of Haley's brother, Noah Beck, a well-known influencer and actor. While Haley Beck was seen going about her daily life, the resubmission of charges underscores the ongoing legal process and the seriousness of the allegations. The authorities have been piecing together a timeline and a pattern of behavior that they believe constitutes grooming and abuse of a minor. The focus is on the impact of the teacher-student relationship on the student and whether it meets the standards of illegal acts. The legal team is assembling all the details so that the courts can properly consider the facts. The details are not available for the public to prevent any tainting of the situation and the privacy of the people involved. The investigation included a deep dive into the digital communications between Beck and the student, revealing a staggering 4,000 text messages that allegedly discussed oral sex, drugs, and alcohol. This evidence further solidified the case against her and provided evidence of the nature of the relationship. Police also investigated the behavior of Angela Burlaka, the other teacher accused of misconduct. Burlaka is accused of recording nude videos of herself that ended up on the student's phone. This incident led to a more extensive investigation into the actions of both teachers. The incident was brought to light when the student's grandmother found the videos on his phone in July. The parents were reluctant to cooperate with the police, fearing the impact on their son's college athletic scholarships. The boy's mother did tell authorities that she was aware her son was having sex with Beck. Evidence suggests Beck was aware of Burlaka's alleged involvement with the student. A note found in Beck's apartment served as a near-admission of their relationship. The note expressed a deep regret but also a shared experience. The Peoria Unified School District is cooperating with the authorities and has pledged to ensure that student safety is taken seriously. During a Governing Board meeting on March 26, the Peoria Unified School District unanimously voted to fire her





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