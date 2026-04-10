Teacher Accused of Grooming Student Spotted Shopping Amidst Ongoing Investigation

Haley Beck, sister of actor Noah Beck, is under scrutiny after being seen shopping in Arizona. She faces charges of grooming a student while teaching at Centennial High School. This follows the resubmission of charges, and the unfolding case involves allegations of inappropriate behavior, text messages, and nude videos.

Haley Beck , the sister of actor and influencer Noah Beck , was recently spotted shopping at a TJ Maxx in Arizona. This sighting occurred approximately a week after police re-submitted charges against her to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. The charges stem from accusations of grooming a male student when he was underage. The alleged misconduct took place while Beck was a teacher at Centennial High School in Peoria, Arizona, a school within the Peoria Unified School District .

The re-submitted charges mark a significant development in a case that began in August 2025 when Beck, along with another teacher, Angela Burlaka, were placed on administrative leave amid the allegations. The core of the accusations centers on a pattern of inappropriate behavior initiated by Beck, which purportedly began in December 2024. The police investigation, as outlined in a comprehensive report, details a series of actions allegedly taken by Beck to cultivate a relationship with the student. These actions, according to the report, included providing the student with gifts, food, drugs, and alcohol. Furthermore, Beck is accused of providing financial support to the student, giving him access to her car, and helping to improve his grades and attendance records. A particularly revealing detail in the police report is a text message allegedly sent by Beck to the student, in which she referred to herself as his 'sugar momma' and described the situation as feeling like 'straight prostitution'.\The unfolding case involves extensive documentation, including approximately 4,000 text messages exchanged between Beck and the student. These messages reportedly discussed topics such as oral sex, drug use, and alcohol consumption. The other teacher involved, Angela Burlaka, is accused of producing nude videos of herself that were found on the student's phone. The grandmother of the student discovered the videos in July 2025 and reported them to the police, initiating the investigation. However, the student's parents initially hesitated to cooperate with the investigation, reportedly fearing that it could jeopardize the student's chances of obtaining athletic scholarships for college. Despite this reluctance, the student's mother did confirm to authorities that she was aware her son was involved in a sexual relationship with Haley Beck. The police investigation uncovered additional evidence, including a note found in Beck's apartment. The note appeared to acknowledge the inappropriate nature of the relationship, yet suggesting the pair had made the most of it. The note mentioned how there was no other student Beck would want to do everything with. The investigation also revealed that school principal Scott Hollabaugh had provided police with Beck's name after receiving multiple complaints from students and staff. Burlaka voluntarily surrendered her teaching certifications, while Beck did not.\The Peoria Unified School District responded by stating that it takes all allegations 'involving student safety extremely seriously'. The district's statement also pointed out that the information available at the time the concerns were reported did not meet the legal threshold for reasonable suspicion of abuse. The District indicated that it responded in accordance with its policies and procedures, taking appropriate actions to address the concerns. However, the district stated it was unable to provide additional details due to pending litigation. The situation has also involved Noah Beck, the influencer and actor, who was recently cast in the Baywatch TV series reboot. Noah Beck was seen on set in California on March 19, 2026. The Peoria Unified School District's Governing Board, in a meeting on March 26, voted unanimously to terminate Haley Beck's employment. This action underscores the seriousness with which the district views the allegations and its commitment to ensuring the safety of students and staff. The case continues to develop with legal proceedings now underway





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