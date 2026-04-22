Teacher Accused of Murder Confessed 'Dark Thoughts' About Adoptive Son

Jamie Varley, 37, and John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, are on trial accused of the death of 13-month-old Preston Davey. The court heard Varley confessed to a colleague he had thoughts of harming the child, while a Snapchat video shows the baby struggling to breathe with Varley seemingly unresponsive.

A teacher and his partner are on trial accused of the death of a 13-month-old boy, Preston Davey , whom they were in the process of adopting.

Jamie Varley, 37, is accused of a serious sexual assault on the child, referred to as ‘Elijah’ by the couple, and then suffocating him by obstructing his airways. His partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, is also implicated in the case. The Preston Crown Court has heard evidence detailing Varley’s disturbing confession to a former work colleague just weeks before Preston’s death.

Varley reportedly admitted to having ‘dark thoughts’ of drowning or suffocating the baby, stemming from struggles with the child’s sleeplessness and a lack of bonding, but insisted he would never act on them. The colleague, who Varley confided in after a visit where Preston’s broken arm was in a cast, attempted to reassure him, suggesting such thoughts were common parental anxieties.

However, she later reported the conversation to police after learning of Preston’s death. The prosecution argues that Varley’s disclosure to a colleague rather than his partner is highly suspicious, questioning why he would confide in someone outside the immediate caregiving relationship if his intention was simply to unburden himself.

The court was presented with a Snapchat video taken by Varley at 4.45pm on the day of Preston’s death, showing the baby lying on a bed struggling to breathe, exhibiting signs of cyanosis – a bluish discoloration indicating respiratory failure. Crucially, the video shows Varley remaining silent and failing to assist the child, instead using his phone to check a calculator app and discuss the potential sale of a kayak with his partner.

Messages exchanged between Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley at this time made no mention of Preston’s distress. A photograph taken earlier that day showed Preston appearing healthy and happy while being bounced on his grandmother’s knee. The prosecution highlighted the proximity of Blackpool Victoria Hospital, less than a mile from their home, and the couple’s prior familiarity with the hospital, questioning why Varley did not seek immediate medical attention for Preston.

The court heard that Varley continued to use his phone while Preston was struggling, focusing on matters unrelated to the child’s well-being. The trial continues, with the prosecution aiming to demonstrate Varley’s culpability in Preston’s death and the circumstances surrounding the tragic event. The evidence presented paints a disturbing picture of a man grappling with dark thoughts and seemingly prioritizing other concerns over the life of a vulnerable child.

The case raises serious questions about the couple’s suitability for adoption and the events leading up to Preston’s untimely death. The trial is expected to delve deeper into the couple’s relationship, their interactions with social workers, and the medical evidence surrounding Preston’s final moments





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Preston Davey Jamie Varley John Mcgowan-Fazakerley Murder Trial Child Death

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