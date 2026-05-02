Teacher Accused of Murder Confessed to Strangling Adoptive Baby in Text Message

Jamie Varley, 37, is on trial accused of murdering 13-month-old Preston Davey, who he was adopting. The court heard he allegedly texted his partner admitting to strangling the baby after the child was hospitalized with a broken elbow. Evidence also reveals Varley's struggles with his mental health and inconsistent accounts of the injury.

A teacher stands accused of the horrific sexual assault and murder of a 13-month-old baby he was in the process of adopting. Jamie Varley , 37, allegedly confessed to the crime in a chilling text message sent to his partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, stating, ‘Your son’s in hospital, I strangled him.

’ This message was sent on July 8, 2023, just two days after Preston Davey was admitted to hospital with a fractured elbow and three weeks before his tragic death. The prosecution, led by Peter Wright KC, presented this text as key evidence in the case. Varley, a head of year at a secondary school, followed up the initial message with a disturbing attempt to retract it, adding, ‘Joke, just give me a call when done.

’ The court also heard evidence of Varley’s deteriorating mental state leading up to the incident. The day before sending the text message, he exchanged messages with a colleague, Rachel Alty, expressing feelings of inadequacy as a father and a desire to escape his current life. He confessed to feeling ‘emotionless and upset’ and believing he was a ‘s*** dad,’ revealing he hadn’t left the house or seen anyone in weeks.

Further compounding the evidence, Varley admitted to a friend, Tanga Tingle, that he was responsible for Preston’s broken elbow, initially claiming it was accidental – a result of catching the baby while he was falling. Ms. Tingle responded by saying ‘Accidents happen, you can’t blame yourself about it. ’ However, Varley had previously told hospital staff a different story, claiming Preston had kicked out and fallen from his cot while being pulled up by his arms.

This discrepancy in accounts is a central point of contention in the case. The investigation revealed a series of concerning events and interactions with social services and adoption agencies. Preston had been hospitalized twice before the elbow fracture, which occurred on July 5th and was treated at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. The incident triggered involvement from Adoption Now and Oldham Council, who were overseeing Preston’s care.

A social worker, Helen Magee, visited the couple’s home on July 7th and, while noting Preston was ‘merrily chewing on toys,’ expressed some initial concern about the recent hospital admissions. However, she ultimately concluded there was no apparent problem. A case worker from Adoption Now, Amie Shepherdson, reassured the couple after being informed of the broken elbow by hospital staff, stating they had ‘absolutely no concerns.

’ Despite these reassurances, Varley’s messages reveal his growing distress and feelings of being overwhelmed, culminating in the shocking text message confession. The trial continues, with Varley denying the charges of murder and causing grievous bodily harm, while McGowan-Fazakerley also denies charges related to Preston’s death





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Murder Child Abuse Adoption Text Message Preston Davey Jamie Varley

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