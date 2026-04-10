Teacher Banned for Life After Inappropriate Relationship with Student

A 34-year-old teacher has been banned from the profession after engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student, including sending over 100 text messages in a single evening.

A 34-year-old teacher, Stephen White, has been permanently banned from the teaching profession after engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student, identified as Pupil A. The misconduct, which spanned from March 2020 to March 2023, involved extensive communication outside of school hours, including numerous emails and a particularly excessive number of text messages.

The Teaching Regulatory Authority (TRA) found White's conduct to be dishonest, lacking integrity, and posing a safeguarding risk to the student. White taught at St Wilfrid's Catholic School in Crawley, West Sussex, where he also participated in a school production of Elf in 2018. The case highlights a serious breach of professional boundaries and a failure to uphold the welfare of a student.\The investigation revealed a pattern of inappropriate behavior. White sent Pupil A personal emails, including messages expressing fondness and appreciation. In May 2021, one email read, 'Just wanted to say a massive thank you for my card and gifts… Thank you for being a good friend to me, also! I will miss you tremendously, you have no idea,' signed off with 'Stephen x.' Furthermore, White provided his personal phone number to the student and sent over a hundred text messages in a single evening. The student explained that they began texting because they believed their emails were being monitored. White also wrote a lengthy letter to the student, referred to her as '#1' and a 'very special person,' and gave her gifts such as mindfulness quotes, a chocolate bar, and a drink. The report from the TRA emphasized that White's actions were a clear violation of the Teachers' Standards, which include maintaining proper boundaries, treating students with dignity, fostering relationships based on mutual respect, and prioritizing safeguarding.\The school took swift action once the misconduct came to light. Several teachers, including the deputy headteacher, observed White alone with the pupil on school premises. In January 2023, a former pupil informed the school about the texting correspondence. Initially, White denied the allegations. Following an internal investigation, St. Wilfrid's Catholic School notified the local authorities, suspended White, and subsequently dismissed him. The TRA panel concluded that White's behavior constituted unacceptable professional conduct, leading to the indefinite ban from teaching in England. He is no longer permitted to teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation, or children's home. Although the ban is permanent, White has the option to apply for his teaching eligibility to be restored in the future. Headteacher Michael Ferry of St. Wilfrid's Catholic School confirmed that the school acted quickly and remains committed to safeguarding students and staff within the school community, while respecting the confidentiality surrounding the specifics of the case





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Teacher Misconduct Student Abuse Teacher Banned Inappropriate Relationship School Safeguarding

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