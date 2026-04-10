Teacher Banned for Life After Inappropriate Relationship with Student

A 34-year-old teacher, Stephen White, has been banned from teaching for life after engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student, Pupil A, at St Wilfrid's Catholic School. The teacher's conduct involved excessive personal communication, including emails, text messages, and gifts, violating professional boundaries and raising serious safeguarding concerns.

A 34-year-old teacher, Stephen White, has been permanently barred from the teaching profession following a comprehensive investigation into his inappropriate conduct with a student, identified as Pupil A. The incidents, which spanned from March 2020 to March 2023, involved extensive personal communication, including emails, text messages, and gifts, that violated professional boundaries and raised serious safeguarding concerns. White, who was a teacher at St.

Wilfrid's Catholic School in Crawley, engaged in a pattern of behavior that was deemed dishonest, lacking in integrity, and posed a significant risk to the student's well-being. The Teaching Regulation Authority (TRA) panel found him guilty of unacceptable professional conduct, leading to his indefinite ban from teaching in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation, or children's home in England. He is eligible to apply for his eligibility to teach to be restored.\The investigation revealed that White initiated and maintained a series of personal communications with Pupil A, often outside of school hours. These included emails of a personal nature, with one email in May 2021 expressing gratitude for a card and gifts and signing off with affection. In addition to emails, White sent an excessive number of text messages to the student, including over 100 messages in a single evening after providing his personal phone number. He also wrote a lengthy letter, described as two to three double-sided pages long, and referred to the student as a 'very special person' and '#1'. The teacher further demonstrated a lack of professional judgment by sending Pupil A a picture of his newborn child and providing her with gifts, such as a book of mindfulness quotes, a chocolate bar, and a drink before an exam. The TRA report highlighted that White took deliberate steps to conceal his communication with the student from school authorities, indicating a clear understanding of the inappropriateness of his actions. This included utilizing text messages after emails were monitored and attempting to limit contact with the student after being advised to do so by senior staff.\The findings of the investigation were based on multiple factors, including the volume and nature of the communication, the teacher's deliberate attempts to conceal his actions, and the impact of his behavior on the student. Several colleagues, including the deputy headteacher, reported observing White alone with Pupil A on school premises, raising further concerns about the nature of their relationship. The school was notified of the text message communication in January 2023 by a former pupil and initiated an internal probe. White initially denied the allegations before admitting to the correspondence. St. Wilfrid's Catholic School promptly informed the local authority about the matter and, following its own internal investigation, suspended and subsequently dismissed White. The TRA panel concluded that White's actions breached the Teachers' Standards, including failing to observe proper boundaries, treat pupils with dignity, build relationships based on mutual respect, and safeguard the well-being of the student. Headteacher Michael Ferry of St. Wilfred's Catholic School has stated the school acted quickly, informed the relevant authorities and remains committed to safeguarding all students and staff





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Teacher Misconduct Safeguarding St Wilfrid's Catholic School Inappropriate Relationship Teaching Ban

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